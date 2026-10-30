Fed Interest Rate Decision: What the October Hold Means for Founders

Wednesday’s Fed interest rate decision left the benchmark rate unchanged, inside a 3.75% to 4% band. Policymakers voted 10 to 2 to pause, and the meeting was the last one before the midterm elections.

A pause can sound like a non-event, but it matters to anyone running a company. Your borrowing costs stay where September left them, so this is a good week to review your business loan rates and decide what deserves a fixed rate.

What the Fed Interest Rate Decision Tells You

The committee chose patience even though inflation remains elevated. Officials said they want more economic data before they move again. In short, the central bank is watching closely before it acts.

September brought a quarter point rate rise, the first since July 2023. Chair Kevin Warsh led the meeting, his fourth in that role. Because two members dissented, the path from here is not locked in.

The October meeting at a glance Item Detail Decision date October 28, 2026 Target range 3.75% to 4% band Committee vote 10 to 2 to hold Previous move Quarter point rise in September

The numbers describe a central bank that is tightening with caution rather than racing. For founders, that means rates may stay elevated longer than many hoped.

How Higher-for-Longer Rates Hit Your Cash Flow

Young companies often lean on short-term credit and venture debt. That makes them more sensitive to rate moves than large corporations with long-dated bonds.

Floating-rate debt reprices with every Fed move. A line of credit tied to the prime rate can chip away at margin even when your sales hold steady. As a result, interest expense deserves a seat in your monthly review, right next to payroll and rent.

Investors feel the same pressure. When rates stay high, future profits are worth less today, so backers ask tougher questions about burn and payback. If you plan to raise this winter, expect closer scrutiny of your unit economics.

Savers get a small gift. Cash parked in a business money market account earns more while rates stay up, so move idle reserves somewhere that pays a competitive yield.

Pricing is the other lever. If your costs rise with rates, test a small price adjustment on new customers first. Because buyers also feel higher financing costs, explain the value clearly and avoid surprise increases for loyal accounts.

A Practical Rate Stress Test for This Week

Start with a simple inventory. List every loan, credit card, and credit line, mark which ones float, and calculate what another quarter point increase would cost each month. If the total makes you wince, you have found your first priority.

Next, check the demand side. Owners have been cautious lately, as the latest small business optimism reading showed, so build a plan that still works if sales stay flat. For official context on how the committee decides, read the Fed’s own FOMC meeting calendar and statements.

Then act on what the inventory shows:

Fix the rate on debt you plan to carry for years.

Pay down the highest-rate balance first.

Hold at least three months of operating costs in cash.

Review the plan every quarter. Rates, sales, and borrowing needs all change, so an annual check is too slow. A short monthly look keeps small problems from becoming expensive ones.

Signals to Watch Before the Next Meeting

Inflation data comes first. A hotter reading raises the odds of another hike, while a cooler one eases the pressure. Treat every monthly release as a planning date, and use our inflation report planning guide to prepare pricing and cash.

Election season adds noise to the headlines. Even so, hiring and spending numbers deserve your attention because they show whether demand is cooling. In addition, listen to how Chair Warsh describes the path ahead, since word choice often hints at direction.

Finally, remember that a hold is a window. Lenders are still active, and negotiating leverage often improves when you show a clean cash flow story. Use the pause to renegotiate terms before the next decision changes the mood.

Consider your own timeline too. If you expect to borrow within six months, compare lenders now instead of waiting until cash gets tight. Applying from a position of strength usually earns better terms than applying under pressure.

Fed Hold FAQ for Founders

Did the Fed raise or cut rates in October?

Neither. It held the target range at 3.75% to 4% after raising rates in September.

Should I refinance my business debt now?

It depends on your rate type and time horizon. Compare fixed offers with your current floating cost, and ask each lender about fees before you decide.

Why does a rate hold matter if nothing changed?

Because the September increase still flows through to your variable debt. A hold simply means the cost stays high while officials wait for more data.