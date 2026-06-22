7 ways to give feedback that makes people stronger

If you’ve ever watched a talented employee shut down after a performance review or seen a promising team member become defensive during a difficult conversation, you’ve experienced one of leadership’s most frustrating paradoxes. The very feedback intended to help someone grow can sometimes have the opposite effect. For founders and entrepreneurs, this challenge is even more significant. Early-stage teams move fast, resources are limited, and every person has an outsized impact on results. How you deliver feedback can determine whether people improve, disengage, or leave altogether.

The good news is that effective feedback is not about sugarcoating problems or avoiding difficult conversations. The strongest leaders learn how to challenge people while preserving their confidence and motivation. When done well, feedback becomes a tool for growth rather than a trigger for defensiveness. Here are seven ways to make your feedback strengthen people instead of shutting them down.

1. Focus on specific behaviors, not personal traits

One of the fastest ways to make someone defensive is to criticize who they are rather than what they did. Telling an employee they are “unreliable” feels like an attack on their identity. Pointing out that they missed three project deadlines in the past month creates a discussion about behavior.

Research from organizational psychologist Adam Grant consistently highlights the importance of separating performance from personal worth. People are far more willing to improve when they believe the issue is something they can change.

For founders, this distinction matters because startup environments often blur personal and professional boundaries. When your team is working long hours toward a shared vision, criticism can feel deeply personal. Grounding feedback in observable actions keeps the conversation productive.

2. Deliver feedback as close to the event as possible

Many leaders wait until quarterly reviews to discuss issues that surfaced weeks or months earlier. By then, details have faded, emotions have accumulated, and the feedback feels disconnected from reality.

Timely feedback creates a clear link between action and outcome. It also prevents small issues from becoming major frustrations. When someone understands what needs adjustment while the experience is still fresh, they can make changes immediately.

This does not mean addressing every mistake the moment it happens. Sometimes emotions need time to settle. But in most cases, feedback loses value when it sits untouched for too long. High-performing teams tend to operate with shorter feedback loops, much like they operate with shorter product development cycles.

3. Lead with curiosity before judgment

Many feedback conversations begin with assumptions. Leaders think they already know why a mistake occurred, so they jump directly into correction mode. That approach often creates resistance because the other person feels misunderstood.

Instead, start with questions.

A simple framework might look like this:

What happened from your perspective?

What challenges were you facing?

What would you do differently next time?

Often, the answers reveal information you did not have. Maybe a deadline was missed because priorities changed. Maybe a communication breakdown happened elsewhere in the organization.

Kim Scott, author of Radical Candor, argues that caring personally while challenging directly creates stronger relationships. Curiosity demonstrates that care. It signals that you want to understand before you evaluate.

4. Connect feedback to growth, not punishment

People become defensive when feedback feels like a verdict. They become receptive when it feels like a pathway forward.

Consider the difference between saying, “This presentation wasn’t good enough,” and saying, “Improving this presentation skill will help you lead larger client meetings in the future.”

The underlying message changes completely. One focuses on failure. The other focuses on opportunity.

Many successful founders naturally frame challenges this way because startups are built on constant iteration. A failed marketing campaign is not proof that the team is incapable. It is information that helps improve the next campaign. The same mindset should apply to people development.

When feedback is tied to future success rather than past mistakes, individuals are more likely to engage with it constructively.

5. Balance honesty with belief

Strong feedback should never leave someone wondering whether you believe in their potential. At the same time, empty praise weakens credibility.

The most effective leaders communicate both truths simultaneously. They acknowledge the gap while expressing confidence that the person can close it.

A notable example comes from former Intel CEO Andy Grove, who built a culture known for direct communication. Employees often received candid assessments of their work, but the expectation was always improvement, not condemnation. The feedback existed because leaders believed people were capable of better results.

For entrepreneurs managing small teams, this balance is critical. Early employees often face responsibilities far beyond their previous experience. They need honest guidance, but they also need reassurance that occasional mistakes do not erase their value.

6. Make feedback a two-way conversation

Feedback should not feel like a courtroom verdict handed down from management. The strongest leaders create dialogue.

When employees participate in identifying solutions, they develop ownership over the outcome. They are no longer being told what to do. They are helping shape the path forward.

One useful approach is asking questions such as:

What support would help you improve?

What obstacles should we remove?

What is your plan moving forward?

These questions shift the conversation from blame to collaboration.

In startup environments, where adaptability matters more than rigid hierarchy, collaborative feedback often produces better results than top-down directives. People are more invested in solutions they helped create.

7. Normalize feedback as part of the culture

Feedback becomes threatening when it only appears during problems. If the only time people hear from leadership is when something goes wrong, every conversation feels dangerous.

The healthiest organizations make feedback routine. Wins are recognized. Improvements are discussed. Lessons are shared openly. Feedback becomes part of daily operations rather than a special event.

According to Gallup research, employees who receive meaningful feedback on a regular basis tend to be more engaged and perform better than those who receive little guidance. The key word is regular. Consistency removes the fear factor.

For founders, creating this culture early can have a lasting impact. Teams that view feedback as a normal part of growth are often more resilient, adaptable, and willing to tackle difficult challenges together.

Great feedback is not about making people feel good. It is about helping them become better. The leaders who excel at it understand that growth requires both honesty and trust. When people feel respected, understood, and supported, they are far more likely to embrace difficult truths and act on them. As your company grows, mastering this skill can strengthen not only individual performance but the culture of your entire organization.