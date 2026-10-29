First-Party Fraud Fight: Casap Raises $56M Series B

Fortune reports that Casap, a startup that helps banks and card companies handle disputes and chargebacks, has raised a $56 million Series B led by Base10 Partners. Synchrony and Experian joined as strategic investors, and total funding now stands at $90 million. The pitch is simple: fight the customers who dispute their own legitimate purchases.

If you sell online, that problem is yours too. Every chargeback costs you the sale, the product, and a fee, so first-party fraud hits margins directly. Smart sellers treat disputes as a growth metric, not an accounting afterthought.

What Casap Actually Sells

Casap launched in 2023 and builds software for dispute handling at financial institutions. CEO and co-founder Shanthi Shanmugam started it with Saisi Peters, a Chime alumna. Her earlier roles included product work at Robinhood, Meta, and Salesforce.

The company plans to use the new money to expand into other back-office areas, such as customer complaints and collections. Valuation was not disclosed.

The strategic investors are worth noticing. Synchrony is a major consumer finance company, and Experian is a data and credit company. Their involvement suggests that people close to lending and card programs see disputes as a serious cost center. For merchants, that hints that issuer-side tools will keep improving, so your evidence will be judged by more sophisticated systems.

Why First-Party Fraud Is Growing

First-party fraud happens when cardholders dispute charges that were valid. Fortune says it now accounts for nearly a third of fraudulent transactions. AI tools make filing disputes easier, and social media groups swap tips on how to win them.

Shanmugam argues that many people treat this as victimless because banks seem rich. She adds that dispute rules rest on the assumption that customers are honest. Many institutions simply side with the customer below a set amount, often around $30.

That policy is a gift to bad actors. It also means small merchants absorb losses that banks decline to fight.

Think about what that does to your numbers. If a customer files a small dispute and the bank refunds it automatically, you lose the revenue and may also pay a fee. Repeat that across hundreds of orders and the leak shows up in your monthly margin. Many founders only notice after a payment processor warns them about their dispute ratio.

The Company’s Own Results

Casap shares performance claims that have not been independently verified. Treat them as marketing, but they show what banks are aiming for.

Casap-reported results versus common practice Measure Casap claim Comparison Chargeback win rate 96% 60% industry average Dispute resolution time 8 days on average Up to 90 days with traditional methods First-party fraud losses Cut by as much as 51% Customer-reported

Humans still review cases, often for one to two minutes each. In other words, the tool speeds people up rather than replacing them.

That balance is worth copying. Automation can sort cases, gather proof, and draft responses, but a person should decide when something looks unusual. If you build your own process, keep the same split. Let software handle the paperwork and let a teammate review edge cases, especially for high-value orders.

What Online Sellers Should Do This Month

You do not need a bank-grade platform to improve your odds. Start with evidence. Keep delivery confirmations, login records, and customer messages organized so you can answer a dispute in minutes.

Next, make policies clear at checkout. A plain refund policy and a recognizable billing descriptor prevent many honest mistakes. Our piece on slow refunds and chargebacks explains how delays push customers toward disputes.

In addition, track your dispute rate each week. Payment processors watch it closely, and a spike can put your account at risk. The CFPB credit card resources describe the dispute rights customers hold, which helps you design fair policies.

Why Fraud Defense Is Now a Growth Lever

Growth teams often chase new customers while ignoring leakage. However, a point of margin saved on disputes is worth as much as a point gained in conversion. Casap’s funding suggests investors see this clearly.

Stay alert to scams aimed at you as well. The lessons from AI voice-clone fraud apply to payment approvals. Finally, if you sell through marketplaces, check how merchant of record models shift dispute risk.

Questions Sellers Ask About Disputes

What is first-party fraud?

It is when a real customer disputes a legitimate purchase, claiming it was unauthorized or never arrived.

Can a small shop fight chargebacks?

Yes. Organized evidence and fast responses improve your odds a lot.

Casap’s raise shows where the money is heading. Audit your dispute process this week, and treat every lost chargeback as a signal.