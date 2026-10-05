Fitness Management Software Gets a Seed Boost From 1club

A new startup wants to fix how gyms, studios, and sports clubs run their days. 1club raised a 2.2 million euro seed round from LAUNCHub Ventures and BrightCap Ventures, announced October 1, 2026.

The company builds fitness management software on AI, and it comes from the founder behind another software business that grew fast. For founders who sell to local service companies, the playbook is worth studying. Here is what stands out, and how to turn it into your own growth plan.

What 1club Raised and Who Backed It

The team has eight people, according to the report. Even so, it already has paying customers in more than ten countries and users in over forty. That reach with a tiny crew suggests the product solves a pain people feel right away.

The size of the round is modest next to the giant AI rounds in the news. That is part of the lesson. A focused product in a defined niche can attract investors without a flashy headline number, as long as customers are already paying.

1club at a glance Detail Figure Seed round 2.2 million euros Team size 8 people Countries with paying customers 10+ Countries with users 40+

Two Products, One Booking Loop

1club splits its offering in two. One side runs the business: memberships, scheduling, payments, and marketing for the club owner. The other side is a consumer network where people discover and book classes, courts, or other activities.

Think of it as a loop. Owners bring their members, and the consumer app can send new customers back. That structure gives the company two ways to grow, and it gives each club a reason to stay.

For a gym owner, the appeal is easy to see. Instead of juggling a booking app, a payment tool, and a marketing platform, the owner gets one system. Fewer tools mean fewer logins, fewer mistakes, and less time spent on admin. AI tools can take on more of that routine work, and small business AI agents are already helping with routine tasks.

A Repeat Founder Playbook

Co-founder Miroslavov also started OfficeRnD, which serves about 3,000 customers in more than 150 countries. He now says booking in sport is still far behind other industries, with fragmented systems and old-fashioned processes.

That is a classic repeat-founder move. Pick a market you already understand, then look for the part that still runs on paper or on messy spreadsheets. Our series A funding lessons show how experience can shape a raise.

The same idea works outside fitness. Salons, tutoring centers, dance studios, and repair shops all deal with bookings and payments. If you know one of those worlds well, you may already have a startup idea hiding in plain sight.

Growth Lessons for Niche Software Founders

The team plans to expand into English-speaking markets, including the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, New Zealand, and Singapore. It chose speed and experienced hiring over slow, bootstrapped growth.

You can borrow three ideas from that approach:

Choose one language and a few markets. Fewer markets mean fewer translation and support headaches.

Fewer markets mean fewer translation and support headaches. Hire seasoned people first. A small group with experience can move faster than a large group learning on the job.

A small group with experience can move faster than a large group learning on the job. Build a loop, not a funnel. If customers can bring in more customers, your growth compounds.

Of course, speed has a cost. Moving fast with a small team means saying no to features and markets. Decide early which three things you will not build, and write that list down.

Marketing Moves for Local Service Businesses

If you run a gym, studio, or club, you do not need to wait for new software to improve your marketing. Start with the basics that bring members back.

First, track where new members come from. Our guide to customer acquisition tracking explains why that habit separates growing firms from the rest. Next, make booking a one-tap action on mobile. Finally, test one new automation each month, such as reminder texts or win-back emails.

These steps cost little, and they add up. A member who gets a reminder is more likely to show up, and a member who shows up is more likely to renew.

Fitness Software FAQs

What does fitness management software do?

It handles the daily work of a club: memberships, class schedules, payments, and marketing messages, all in one place.

Why does a consumer booking network matter?

It gives people a place to find and book activities, which can send new customers to the clubs on the platform.

What should founders watch next?

Watch how quickly 1club wins customers in the US and the UK, because those markets will test its expansion plan. Also watch whether the consumer network gains real traction. A booking app only helps clubs if enough people open it, and early numbers there will say a lot.