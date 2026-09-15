Fortune 500 Companies Have CFOs. Main Street Gets a Spreadsheet. One Founder Wants to Close the Gap

A large corporation navigating a cash crunch has a finance department to see it coming, model the scenarios and recommend a response. A ten person business facing the same squeeze usually has a bank balance, a bookkeeping app and a hunch. Industry research has long identified cash flow problems as one of the leading causes of small business failure, and the tools that could prevent them, such as fractional CFO services, often cost thousands of dollars a month, which is out of reach for most small companies.

That expertise gap is the target Neema Mahdavian has set for QBiz Technology, the Los Angeles fintech he founded to build what it describes as a full service AI business bank for small companies, one place to bank, borrow and get paid, with a bank launch scheduled for January. “Every founder deserves to know exactly where their business stands and what to do next,” he says. “That level of financial clarity shouldn’t be reserved for the largest companies.”

Mahdavian, who also invests in startups through Poseidon Ventures and works with companies through PGL Management, his business management and tax firm, says he has watched capable founders make expensive mistakes that better guidance would have prevented. Avoidable taxes, unnecessary financing costs and inefficient capital decisions rarely stem from bad intentions, he argues. They stem from advice organized around banking products rather than the business as a whole, and from financial information scattered across too many disconnected systems to tell a coherent story.

That fragmentation is the practical obstacle. The typical small business runs banking through one provider, accounting through another, payroll through a third and payments through a fourth. Each holds a piece of the truth and none holds all of it. QBiz’s platform, launched in May 2026, integrates with dozens of banking, accounting and payroll systems to consolidate that picture, then applies AI to do what a finance chief would: monitor cash flow continuously, forecast where the business is heading, assist with budgeting and flag risks before they become emergencies.

Most founders don’t experience their business in separate apps,” Mahdavian says. “They need one place that tells them whether they’re financially healthy today and where they’ll be in three months.”

The economics of AI are what make the model plausible. A human fractional CFO reviews a business periodically and bills accordingly. Software watching live data can work continuously at a fraction of the cost, which changes who can afford strategic financial insight. A company with ten employees gains access to the kind of analysis that historically required a full finance team.

That is also why the company has been assembling the pieces of a bank rather than a single product. Lending came first, integrated merchant payments followed in late July, and full banking is set to launch in January, giving a small business one provider for deposits, credit and the money it collects from customers. Within about two weeks, QBiz plans to open its AI Business Advisor to customers, where owners can run guided sessions and leave with an action plan for the decision in front of them rather than a dashboard to interpret on their own.

Mahdavian resists the suggestion that any of this displaces accountants or advisors. He describes the technology as an always-on layer that surfaces opportunities and problems so that human conversations, when they happen, start from better information rather than guesswork.

The company is pairing it with something the industry largely retired: relationship banking. Every QBiz relationship is assigned a relationship manager, and at each step of the process a business owner can schedule an appointment and speak with a person who knows the account. The intent, Mahdavian says, is service and visibility rather than self service alone, so that founders get the most out of their business banking instead of navigating it by help article.

The implications reach beyond individual companies. Small businesses employ nearly half of America’s private sector workforce, and Mahdavian argues that when millions of them operate without real financial visibility, the costs ripple outward. “When millions of entrepreneurs are underserved, innovation slows. Hiring slows. Local economies suffer,” he says. Closing the gap between the guidance available to a Fortune 500 boardroom and a Main Street storefront, in his view, is not just a product opportunity. It is an economic one.





