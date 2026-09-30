FP Trading Establishes New Office in Dubai with CMA License

FP Trading has opened a new office in Dubai after being awarded a Category 5 license from the Capital Market Authority (CMA), marking one of the most important developments in the company’s regional history. The move takes FP Trading from a firm that served the Middle East from afar to one that now operates directly inside the market it serves.

This kind of step doesn’t happen without real intent. Setting up an office means hiring locally, meeting regulatory requirements, and committing resources to a market long term. For FP Trading, it reflects a belief that the region deserves more than remote coverage, and that clients and partners are better served by a team that’s actually there.

A Local Base for Regional Growth

The new office has been established to act as FP Trading’s central point of operations for the UAE and the broader Middle East and North Africa region. From here, the company will manage relationships with introducing brokers and affiliates, provide direct client support, and run education initiatives aimed at helping traders in the region navigate the markets more confidently.

Having people on the ground changes how quickly problems get solved and how well the company understands what its clients and partners actually need. A support ticket that once had to travel through several time zones can now be picked up by a team working the same hours as the people it’s serving. That kind of responsiveness is difficult to replicate from a distance, no matter how well resourced a remote operation might be.

The office is also expected to play a growing role in onboarding new partners, as FP Trading continues to expand its network of introducing brokers and affiliates across the region.

What the CMA License Allows

The Category 5 license issued by the CMA permits FP Trading to carry out marketing, promotional, and introduction-related activities inside the UAE, under full regulatory oversight. This is a meaningful change from operating on a purely cross-border basis. It means the company can now engage with clients and partners inside the country directly, market its services locally, and do so with the accountability that comes from being regulated where it operates.

For clients, this adds a layer of assurance that sits alongside FP Trading’s other regulatory approvals in different markets. For partners, it typically translates into quicker communication, support that reflects local market conditions, and a broker that treats the region as a priority rather than an afterthought.

A Message From Leadership

Narayan, General Manager at FP Trading, described the opening of the office as one of the clearest signals yet of the company’s commitment to the region.

“This is about more than compliance,” Narayan said. Having an office here means we can move quickly, work more closely with our partners, and show clients that we’re genuinely invested in this market. It’s a real presence, not just a name attached to a licence.”

Narayan added that the team is already working with local partners and expects the office to become an increasingly central part of the company’s regional strategy in the years ahead. He noted that the decision to open the office was driven as much by client and partner feedback as by internal growth plans, with many partners having long asked for a more direct, local point of contact.

Building on Existing Foundations

The new office adds to FP Trading’s existing regulatory footprint, which spans several markets around the world. Rather than replacing what the company has built elsewhere, the office is intended to complement it, giving FP Trading a stronger, more consistent presence across the regions where it operates.

Looking Toward the Future

With the office now fully operational and the CMA license in place, FP Trading is well positioned to grow its presence across the Middle East. The company has said this expansion is part of a longer-term plan to deepen its regional relationships and strengthen its regulatory standing, building steadily on the work already done in other parts of the world.

For more information, visit FP Trading.





