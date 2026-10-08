Freight Brokerage Shake-Up: What C.H. Robinson’s RXO Deal Means

C.H. Robinson has agreed to buy RXO in a stock-and-cash deal worth about $5.8 billion, according to Supply Chain Dive. Announced on Monday, October 5, 2026, the plan targets completion during the first six months of 2027. Regulators and RXO’s owners must still sign off.

If you ship products to customers, this may sound like someone else’s problem. Running a business is hard enough without tracking the freight market. Still, when two large brokers merge, your shipping options can shift, so a few smart logistics habits are worth building now.

What the Combined Company Would Look Like

Both companies are brokers, which means they connect shippers with trucks instead of owning every vehicle. Together they would form a third-party logistics company with more than $25 billion in revenue. Its network would span roughly 600,000 carriers and 93,000 shippers.

The two companies differ a lot in size, as the table shows. C.H. Robinson is the bigger partner, while RXO brings expedited and last-mile services and strong ties to retail and e-commerce.

C.H. Robinson and RXO side by side Measure C.H. Robinson RXO Gross revenue $18.4 billion $6.8 billion Adjusted gross profit $2.9 billion $1 billion Shippers served 75,000 18,000 Carriers in network 450,000 150,000

The companies say their shipper bases overlap very little, and they see that as a cross-selling chance. Most of RXO’s sales come from retailers and online sellers, factories, and the food and drink trade. By contrast, C.H. Robinson brings long-standing strength in trucking brokerage.

How the Money and the Savings Work

According to a filing with the SEC, RXO holders would receive $17.25 in cash plus 0.0856 shares of C.H. Robinson for each share they own. The buyer is also targeting about $300 million in net savings within two years. Those savings would come from combining real estate and vendors.

C.H. Robinson plans to bring its Lean AI playbook to RXO’s day-to-day work. In addition, its Navisphere platform would become the main system wherever the two businesses’ services overlap. As a result, expect the company to spend the next year or so merging software, offices, and suppliers.

The filing also sets a target leverage range of 1.75 to 2.25 times by the end of 2028. Until the company gets there, it is pausing share repurchases. That suggests the buyer plans to pay down debt first, which could limit how much it spends on new programs.

What It Could Mean for Small Shippers

Here is the honest picture: nobody knows yet. C.H. Robinson says a denser network should improve freight matching and service levels. On the other hand, consolidation can reduce choice, and fewer big brokers may mean less room to negotiate.

Retail and e-commerce sellers should pay the closest attention, since RXO earns much of its revenue there. Meanwhile, rising freight costs hit thin margins first. If you want a refresher, these tips on saving on shipping costs are a good place to start.

Also consider the carriers you already use. If any of them work through either company, ask how the merger might change pickup times or fees. A short email now costs nothing, and the answer could save you a scramble in 2027.

Steps to Protect Your Shipping Budget

You do not need to panic, and you do not need to switch providers today. However, a few calm steps will keep you flexible. Review your freight contracts and note when each one renews. Get quotes from at least two brokers or carriers, and keep one backup option warm.

Next, measure your cost per order every month so a price change shows up fast. Tight cash flow management makes a surprise rate hike far easier to absorb. Finally, tell your customers early if delivery times or fees may change.

Build a simple shipping dashboard in a spreadsheet. Track cost per order, delivery time, and damage claims for each provider. Because you will have your own data, you can negotiate with facts instead of feelings.

Freight Brokerage FAQ

What does a freight broker do?

A broker matches a shipper that needs goods moved with a carrier that has the truck. The broker earns money on the gap between what the shipper pays and what the carrier charges.

Will shipping rates rise because of this deal?

It is too early to say. The deal has not closed, and the companies are promising better service, not higher prices.

Milestones to Track Before Closing

Watch for the RXO shareholder vote and any regulatory questions about market concentration. Also pay attention to how quickly C.H. Robinson moves customers onto Navisphere, because migrations can cause hiccups. If your freight runs through either company, ask your account rep now how the merger will affect your service.

Finally, remember that mergers take time. Closing is not expected until the first six months of 2027, so your current rates and contracts are safe for now. Use the months between now and then to build options, not to worry.