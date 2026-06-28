Freight Market Volatility, AI Adoption, and the Future of Logistics with Kristofer Lopez, CEO and Co-Founder of Forefront Global Logistics

Freight logistics is not influenced by a single variable. The overlapping pressures that determine pricing, capacity, and demand rarely resolve simultaneously. The cost of fuel may increase regardless of the level of demand. Regulatory changes may eliminate drivers from the market at a rate that exceeds their capacity to be replaced. Rate volatility is frequently the initial indicator of external events, particularly those related to geopolitics, before they manifest in other contexts. The challenge for operators is not the identification of a single dominant trend. It is overseeing numerous tasks concurrently, frequently without any indication of their duration.

The current market is indicative of this convergence. A combination of diminished driver availability, increased diesel prices, and external geopolitical pressures is causing a significant increase in carrier rates. In practical terms, capacity is contracting. Pricing has adjusted in accordance with the increase in operating costs and the reduction in the number of active chauffeurs in the market.

Kristofer Lopez, CEO of Forefront Global Logistics, co-founded FGL with Daniel Shirazi and Giovanni Ciaccio in this market environment. Since launching the business in 2021, Forefront has grown its reach operating across offices in Elk Grove Village, downtown Chicago, and Miami. The company’s trajectory has been shaped not by stable conditions, but by the need to adapt to constant shifts in the market.

Lopez points to a combination of structural and external pressures on pricing. Higher diesel prices continue to squeeze profitability across the business. Policy changes to the commercial driver licensing system have also limited the pool of drivers, especially in market areas that have historically relied on foreign labor. The outcome is a demonstrable drop in capacity. On top of that, geopolitical issues, especially the turmoil in the Middle East, continue to influence gasoline prices and hence the cost of transportation.

The implication for operators is simple. Rates follow when capacity shrinks, input costs rise. The ambiguity is in duration. We do not know if current pricing is a transitory surge or a longer-term reset, but the underlying pressures are not easily reversible in the short run.

And, on top of those structural limits, an industry is undergoing a different technological transformation. Artificial intelligence is starting to find its way into operational procedures, notably on the brokerage side of logistics. AI has been a big story and it’s often been a story about automation taking over major chunks of jobs. Lopez offers a more sober outlook.

He said he believes that AI would affect operations more than it will affect revenue-generating jobs. Automated systems are already filling in on tasks like tracking shipments, talking to drivers and processing regular operations. Forefront has already begun to implement AI-based technologies for such regions, including systems that can interpret driver communications and help day-to-day operations.

Sales is basically human, Lopez argues, and that’s the difference. You can’t easily automate creating relationships, negotiating and landing clients, especially in a market where trust and responsiveness are the core of earning and retaining business. Consequently, the corporation has been careful about its approach to AI adoption. Forefront isn’t throwing money at every shiny new tool, but is focusing on solutions that deliver obvious operational efficiency without being too quick to commit to unproven technology.

This caution is found elsewhere in industrial innovation. For example, electric haulage is still talked about as a longer-term change in logistics. Lopez doesn’t see much practical utility for it in its current form. Its range limitations and lengthy recharging periods make it less practical for long-haul freight, where conventional diesel trucks are more efficient. If used in the near term, it is more likely to be for shorter regional lines rather than the entire network.

Despite these limits, Lopez is expansive about the industry. The structural role of logistics in that system remains, and demand for freight transit continues to scale with economic activity. What is changing is the level of complexity required to operate effectively within it.

Forefront’s answer has been to lean into growth, not to lean away from volatility. The company is hiring, opening new locations and new areas, like Dallas and Phoenix, as part of a bigger attempt to develop outside its present base. Internally, the goal is simple: to raise the revenue from forty million to over one hundred million in the near term.

That goal is built on a certain perception of the market. Lopez believes that volatility doesn’t eliminate opportunities. It reallocates it. Operators that are able to work through pricing pressure, strategically implement technology and maintain good carrier and client relationships are well placed to take share as conditions shift.

It’s unlikely the logistics sector will become any simpler in the coming years. If anything, the number of variables acting upon it will only increase. For companies like Forefront, growth will be less about anticipating those variables and more about designing systems that can adapt to them in real time.