From Art to AI: Wiktor Przybył’s Journey to Crafting Humanoid Robots

Humankind has long been fascinated by robotics. They inhabit our imagination and media and are essential in our future society. Robotics is poised to make strides in matching reality to our imaginings.

Humanoid robots, in particular, benefit from AI and engineering advancements. An artistic eye for detail is needed for human-like robots, from their mechanical design to their ability to replicate human gestures and interactions.

Wiktor Przybył understands that designing and building human-like robots requires understanding human nature, anatomy, and artistic skill. He uses his creativity and interdisciplinary expertise to build biomimetic, musculoskeletal humanoids that can mirror humans.

“As AI continues to evolve, the design process will gradually distill to simply having good ideas, and I would love to see people recognize creativity—the most human trait—as their greatest asset,” Przybył says.

An Artistic and Creative Approach to Robotics

Przybył is a humanist who believes in contributing to society’s advancement and benefit. That principle is at the core of everything he does. Przybył uses an interdisciplinary approach to his creativity, understanding that knowing the fundamentals of many fields can provide a wide range of strategies to address problems that arise.

His desire to understand the creative process drove him to get a Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Design and a Master of Arts in New Media Art. Though Przybył initially chose an artistic path over a scientific one, he began his career in the polymer processing industry. There, he learned about 3D printing and elastomer processing, knowledge that would be beneficial when he started his career at Clone, a robotics company.

The Goal Is a Human-Like Robot

The main focus at Clone is to create an accurate musculoskeletal humanoid robot that can do everyday tasks. The challenge is having the robot interact quickly and seamlessly in human environments and enhance the User Experience (UX). A precise musculoskeletal system is vital since the goal is to make a robot’s movements and interactions more human-like.

Biomimicry is used in the creation process to enable the robot to emulate humans. This requires a multidisciplinary approach, combining the arts, ethics, UX, design, and engineering.

Przybył is passionate about solving complex problems and finding new solutions through creative thinking and unconventional approaches. These two skills are needed in the quest to create a human-like robot.

Clone’s goal is for the robot to be a general-purpose machine with capabilities that match those of humans. Emulating the human body is not a simple task. The process of making one reality has significant obstacles to overcome. If a robot is to be capable of interacting and mimicking humans fully, the minor details need to be studied with an artistic eye and not overlooked. Przybył is determined to rise to any challenge to accomplish Clone’s mission.

Przybył understands that what he accomplishes today will be the foundation for future inventions. He hopes his efforts at Clone will improve the lives of many people one day and that his career accomplishments will inspire others to dare to be creative in any field.