From Enterprise AI to Real-World Impact: How Technology Leaders Can Transform Both Business and Society

When Prashant Srivastav talks about grassroots sports, he often describes it the way a seasoned technology architect might describe a broken enterprise system: too many disconnected parts, not enough visibility, and too few reliable pathways for talent to move forward.

That comparison is not accidental.

For more than 15 years, Srivastav has built and modernized enterprise platforms across major technology environments, including ServiceNow, Tesla, Accenture, and public-sector systems. As a Staff Software Engineer and Technical Lead at ServiceNow, he works on AI-driven platforms, enterprise integrations, mobile applications, and internal systems that support large-scale business operations. But his work is not limited to corporate technology.

As the founder of NextGen Sports Foundation, he is applying the same practical, systems-based thinking to a very different challenge by helping young athletes gain structure, access, mentorship, and visibility.

At ServiceNow, Srivastav has helped lead architecture and delivery for AI-powered enterprise platforms that support global internal operations. One of his major contributions includes MyServiceNow, a unified employee platform used by thousands of employees across web and mobile experiences.

On paper, that may sound like a standard internal technology project. In practice, platforms like this sit at the center of how large organizations function. They connect people, processes, approvals, sales workflows, legal document handling, and enterprise systems that cannot afford to operate in isolation.

Srivastav’s work has also extended into Sales CRM and Sales Order Management initiatives, where workflow automation and integrations play a direct role in productivity. He has architected connections with tools such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams, while also working on AI-driven workflows designed to reduce manual effort and modernize enterprise processes.

“Enterprise-scale impact comes from integration,” Srivastav has often emphasized. “When data, workflows, and decisions are connected, organizations move with clarity and confidence.”

What makes Srivastav’s perspective more layered is that his experience has not come solely from one type of organization.

Before ServiceNow, he worked as a Senior Software Engineer at Tesla, where he developed enterprise applications supporting sales, service, e-commerce, and manufacturing functions. That kind of environment demands software that can keep pace with fast-moving operational needs.

Earlier, at Alameda County, he led development for enterprise applications serving county and internal business systems. Public-sector technology brings a different kind of pressure. Reliability, accessibility, and long-term maintainability matter deeply because the systems often support essential public operations rather than purely commercial goals.

His career also includes work at Accenture, CitiusTech, Capgemini, and earlier engineering roles, giving him experience across consulting, healthcare technology, modernization projects, APIs, databases, and distributed systems. At Capgemini, he earned two promotions in roughly three years, a sign of consistent delivery and technical ownership early in his career.

These roles shaped a practical view of technology. The best systems, in his view, are not necessarily the most complex. They are the ones that make work easier, decisions clearer, and progress easier to measure.

Srivastav’s AI work is also grounded in practical use rather than theory. At ServiceNow, he has designed AI agents and AI-driven workflows to improve productivity and reduce repetitive effort. He has also introduced AI-assisted development practices to improve code quality, accelerate delivery, and generate unit tests more efficiently.

His interest in applied AI also predates the current generative AI wave. Earlier in his career, he developed Cognitive IVR and voice authentication solutions using Microsoft Cognitive Services and presented the concept at a hackathon. The idea reflected a theme that still runs through his work today: emerging technologies become meaningful when they solve specific human or operational problems.

That same mindset now informs his work with NextGen Sports Foundation.

Grassroots sports often suffer from problems that technology leaders would immediately recognize: fragmented information, inconsistent evaluation, limited infrastructure, and uneven access to mentorship.

“Talent exists everywhere,” Srivastav says. “What’s missing is a system that can identify, track, and nurture it over time.”

In many communities, young athletes depend heavily on exposure, personal networks, or chance encounters with the right coach. Performance is not always measured consistently, development plans may not be documented, and access to training can vary widely by geography or financial background.

Through NextGen Sports Foundation, Srivastav is working to bring more structure to youth sports development. The foundation focuses on grassroots sports, youth empowerment, training access, mentorship, infrastructure, and athlete development.

Importantly, the goal is not to turn community sports into a corporate software environment. Srivastav believes the useful parts of enterprise thinking, clear pathways, consistent evaluation, reliable data, and scalable processes can be adapted without making them overly complicated.

That could mean better ways to track athlete progress. It could mean clearer benchmarks for development. It could mean using technology to connect young athletes with mentors, training resources, and opportunities that would otherwise remain out of reach.

Srivastav’s work reflects a broader shift in how technology leadership is being defined. In the past, the role of a senior engineer or architect was often measured mainly by internal outcomes: faster platforms, better integrations, cleaner migrations, stronger delivery.

Those things still matter, but leaders like Srivastav are also showing that technical knowledge can have a second life outside the enterprise.

The same thinking used to modernize internal platforms can help community organizations become more coordinated, and the same AI principles used to improve workflows can support better talent identification. T

That is where Srivastav’s career becomes a story about translation: taking lessons from complex business environments and applying them carefully to human, local, and community-centered challenges.

As AI continues to mature, its most meaningful uses may not always be the loudest or most futuristic. Sometimes, they may be found in simpler systems that help people see progress more clearly, make better decisions, and create opportunity where it was previously left to chance.

For Srivastav, that is the real promise of technology. Not just smarter platforms, but stronger ecosystems. Not just better automation, but better access. And not just innovation inside large organizations, but practical impact in the communities that need it most.