From European Protests to U.S. Elections: SENAI Is Turning Online Video Into Actionable Intelligence

With $6.2 million in seed funding and 600% year-over-year growth, SENAI is expanding its video intelligence technology to government, security, and enterprise customers.

As protests, political campaigns, and conflicts play out worldwide, some of the earliest footage comes from people posting videos on social media. But with so much content being uploaded every minute, even the most important clips can get buried. For intelligence teams, the problem isn’t a shortage of footage. It’s figuring out which videos deserve attention and what they reveal about the events on the ground.

That’s the problem SENAI, an AI-powered intelligence company, is trying to solve. Its technology sifts through publicly available videos to identify incidents, suspicious activity, and details that might escape a human analyst.

Since raising $6.2 million in a seed round led by 10D Ventures, SENAI has reported 600% year-over-year growth, and its technology has already been used to analyze publicly available video associated with the civil unrest sweeping across Europe, as well as during the U.S. midterm elections.

Turning Online Video Into Real-World Intelligence

SENAI calls its approach Online Video Intelligence (OVINT), a category the company is working to establish as its own intelligence discipline. Most social listening tools use keywords, hashtags, and engagement metrics to flag something suspicious. But SENAI takes a different approach by looking at everything beyond the text.

Using multimodal AI, its technology examines what is happening in the video itself, including background noise, visual landmarks, and other clues that might help pinpoint where the content was filmed. By analyzing those details, the platform can build a clearer picture of unfolding incidents and connect videos in ways that would be almost impossible for a human to do during a manual review.

As Resilience Media reported, important footage can surface online well before the incident makes the news. The challenge is finding those clues among the vast amount of content posted day in and day out. SENAI addresses this problem by enabling large-scale video analysis, helping organizations find critical information they’d otherwise miss.

Mapping Protests and Civil Unrest Across Europe

The recent protests in France offer a real-world look into how SENAI applies its technology. As protests spread across the country, videos of disruptions quickly flooded news headlines and social media feeds. As Le Monde reported, platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat played a major role in spreading the footage, drawing even more unwanted attention to the chaos happening on the streets.

Over 24 hours, SENAI analyzed more than 4,000 publicly available videos from cities including Paris, Marseille, Limoges, and Grenoble. According to SENAI, livestreams accounted for more than 65% of the videos flagged as violent, with TikTok providing the most relevant footage, followed by Instagram and Snapchat.

The analysis also helped distinguish peaceful demonstrations from those involving or leading to violence, giving analysts a clear sense of what was happening in each city rather than treating the protests as one single event.

Analyzing the 2026 U.S. Midterm Elections

SENAI also put its technology to work ahead of the November 3 U.S. midterm elections, this time looking at what online conversations could reveal about the political landscape.

In the lead-up to Election Day, the company conducted an independent analysis of social media activity, drawing on public data and historical election results to assess how political conversations were taking shape online. The analysis covered nine competitive Senate races, looking at everything from candidate sentiment and influential accounts to coordinated messaging.

Using data collected through October 28, SENAI projected Democrats would win about 235 House seats, within an estimated range of 224–247, with an 85% probability of taking control. The Senate race appeared tighter, with the company forecasting a 51–49 Democratic majority at roughly 60% probability.

The analysis also identified differences between digital activity and polling. In Michigan, for example, 61.8% of partisan online content favored Republicans, even though polls indicated a Democratic advantage.

But some of the more interesting findings came from the gaps between what people posted online and what the polls showed. In Michigan, for example, 61.8% of partisan online content favored Republicans, despite polls pointing to a Democratic lead.

Unlike traditional election forecasts, such as Cornell University’s congressional forecast, SENAI’s analysis looks past the polls to examine what’s happening online. While social media doesn’t always reflect how people vote, it can reveal which political narratives are gaining attention, who’s driving them, and how they’re spreading.

Expanding the Role of AI in Intelligence

For SENAI, the potential goes beyond individual events. With demand for its technology growing, the company is looking to bring online video intelligence to more organizations facing the same problem: too much information spread across too many platforms, with no easy way to make sense of it. The challenge is proving its technology can consistently deliver accurate, reliable intelligence as more organizations use it.

Its work during the protests in Europe and the U.S. midterm elections offers an early glimpse at what that could mean in practice. Videos that might once have been overlooked or lost in social media feeds can now help analysts piece together what’s happening, where, and why it matters.