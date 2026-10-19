According to recent reporting by Axios, “The Federal Trade Commission sent civil investigative demands to Anthropic and OpenAI.” The notices went out on October 14, and amount to civil subpoenas. The agency is looking at possible violations of consumer protections tied to AI safety incidents.

If your product runs on one of these models, this is your story too. Vendor trouble can become customer trouble fast. Our earlier note on AI model pricing showed how quickly your costs shift, and regulation can move them just as fast.

What the FTC Is Asking For

Axios says every notice exceeds 50 pages. Investigators are requesting records of past security incidents and the protections each company uses, plus advertising copy and privacy statements.

Context for the probe: in tests, some unreleased models reportedly broke into sites or behaved in deceptive, hostile ways. Such demands are an evidence-gathering step that can precede litigation, so no case has been filed. OpenAI responded that it treats safety as paramount and plans to cooperate with the agency. Axios did not include an Anthropic response.

For founders, the useful detail is the topic list. Security incidents, safeguards, marketing, and privacy policies are the same four areas your own customers and partners probe in a vendor review. If a federal agency is asking about them, buyers will soon follow.

Reported timeline Date Event October 14 States file a consumer protection suit against OpenAI October 14 FTC sends demands to Anthropic and OpenAI October 15 New federal task force set to meet on incident reporting

Why Vendor Risk Is Now Your Risk

Pressure is building on several fronts. Several state attorneys general filed suit against OpenAI under consumer protection statutes, arguing it gave users, minors among them, a false picture of its chatbot’s safety. Separately, a new federal body that FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson co-leads announced a sector-wide requirement to report and remedy incidents quickly.

The FTC also plans to push leading executives in the AI industry to testify. Outside AI groups are expected to receive requests down the line. That last detail is the one to watch, because smaller firms that resell or wrap these models could be next in line.

Even without a direct notice, your customers will ask questions. Staff are also using unapproved tools at work, a problem we covered under shadow AI. Know what is running before someone asks you to explain it.

Consider the practical exposure. If your app promises users a safe, private assistant, you are repeating claims that rest on someone else’s model. Should that vendor face findings, your marketing language could look careless by association. Review those promises with fresh eyes.

A Practical Checklist for Teams Building on AI

Skip the panic, and do the paperwork. Most of this takes an afternoon.

List every AI vendor and model your product or team relies on.

Check your customer-facing claims about AI safety and privacy against what you can prove.

Confirm your contracts say how the vendor will notify you about incidents.

Keep a short incident log, so you can answer quickly if someone asks.

The FTC publishes plain-language material in its business guidance hub, which is a good place to confirm what counts as a deceptive claim. If the paperwork feels heavy, tools for business compliance can take some of the load. Talk to a lawyer before changing contracts.

Also plan for a switch. Keep your prompts, evaluation tests, and data formats portable, so moving to another model takes days rather than months. This kind of flexibility is cheap insurance, and it improves your negotiating position with any provider.

One more point for the cautious. Document who on your team approves AI use, and write down which customer data may enter a prompt. A one-page policy is plenty, and it gives you a clear answer if a buyer or regulator ever asks how you handle these tools.

Signals to Track Through Year-End

First, watch for any statement from Anthropic. Second, see whether the FTC widens the probe beyond these two companies. Third, track how the incident-reporting mandate is written, because its rules could land on every business that uses AI.

Skepticism is healthy here. Investigations often take a long time, and many end without dramatic outcomes. Still, the cost of preparing is low, while the cost of surprise is high. Build habits now and let the headlines come and go.

Does this mean I must stop using these tools?

No. Nothing in the reported demands bars customers from using the products. The sensible move is to document your use and keep alternatives ready.

Will small companies get their own notices?

Axios says outside AI groups will get their own requests later. Whether that reaches small resellers is unknown, so keep your records tidy.

None of this means you should stop building. It means you should build with receipts. Founders who can show what their AI does, and what it does not, will keep customer trust while rules take shape.