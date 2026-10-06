Clix’s rise: From a Connecticut Kid to an eSports Superstar to Full Box Inc.

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Launching Full Box

Cody Conrad, known to the gaming world as Clix, just launched Full Box Inc., a holding company to manage and oversee his nine emerging businesses and his impact-focused efforts. He teamed up with longtime advisor and agent Daren Glover, who’ll serve as Full Box’s Chief Executive Officer.

Glover brings a track record of success in the corporate world, including heading up the development of the gaming division of VaynerSports. Clix, the company’s founder, is taking an active day-to-day role as Chief Creative Officer.

From Watertown to eSports Stardom

Long before the new conglomerate and myriad of successful endeavors, Cody began his journey to becoming an eSports superstar, professionally known as Clix, as a five-year-old kid in Watertown, Connecticut. He’d sneak into his older brother’s room to play Minecraft and Counter-Strike whenever he could.

He wanted to play much more and eventually borrowed $1600 from his dad to buy his first gaming computer. From day one, he showed natural talent and a drive to succeed. He could easily repay his father many times over after winning $172,000 at the young age of thirteen at the Fortnite World Cup.

He dropped out of school and left home to pursue a full-time career as a pro gamer. Clix eventually relocated to his current hometown of Dallas, Texas, after Fortnite developer Epic Games moved its competitive server hub there from the East Coast. The move enabled Clix to take advantage of the optimal connection and near-zero ping, which is a massive advantage when competing at the highest level.

At age 21, Clix is already an incredibly accomplished eSports champion in his eighth year of competition. He’s a Fortnite legend who now has his own tournament, Pro League Endgame, and is a diversified entrepreneur with a growing business portfolio managed under the Full Box umbrella.

Building Businesses Beyond Fortnite

On the Double Coverage podcast, Clix talked about his varying interests, including creating his own tournament game mode in Fortnite, developing his fashion line Dr3amin Clothing, and co-founding and scaling Tapcaps with his good friend, 23-year-old Nick Fusco, known to fans as IRL streamer Lacy.

Clix emphasized that eSports aren’t just fun and games; they’re real sports and a serious business. He explained his enduring success requires devoting long hours to practice and training with a coaching circle that includes mindset management and in-game outlook adjustments.

Clix told Double Coverage, “I have a mental, breathing and Fortnite coach. They see stuff that I don’t see when I’m in the game.”

All the efforts are paying off, with millions in earnings annually for eight consecutive years, even before recently launching Full Box. On Double Coverage, he revealed he’d once made a million and a half dollars in a single month off his Fortnite creator code alone.

Giving Back Through Clixmas and the Dr3amin Access Fund

Clix isn’t just about winning and cashing in personally. Full Box will also serve as a platform to empower him to continue to help others.

During the time I spent with him, Clix raised $160,000 during a livestream for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and was already planning his next Clixmas, where he gives away gaming computers to kids with eSports aspirations who couldn’t otherwise afford them.

Kids have already received over a quarter-million dollars in new gaming computers during his Clixmas events as part of his Dr3amin Access Fund. Clix’s hands-on personal efforts and investments in others have also produced some big Ws.

Clix told Double Coverage, “Seeing these kids’ reaction from winning a computer, it is so priceless and it makes it all worth it. I want to make that big. That’s success in my eyes.”

He then shared, “There’s kids out there that are doing the exact same thing that I could help make a career. For example, that professional kid that I told you about, his name is Josh Riley. He’s probably made almost $100,000 just off me giving him a $2,000 PC.”

From borrowing money for his first gaming computer to becoming one of Fortnite’s biggest stars, building a portfolio of businesses and launching Full Box Inc., Clix’s career has continued to expand far beyond competitive gaming. At just 21, he is combining the same drive that fueled his rise in eSports with ambitions in business, content, fashion and philanthropy, while using his success to create opportunities for the next generation of gamers.