Stop Funding Your Adult Kids’ Expensive Hobbies

Parents love big. Sometimes that love turns into paying for everything long after a child becomes an adult. The case that stuck with me involved a 21-year-old whose parents cover her car, gas, insurance, and a $400 monthly horse boarding fee. The parents are kind, caring, and scared to rock the boat because of their daughter’s past mental health struggle. My view is direct: loving your adult child also means teaching responsibility. Without that shift, you risk trapping them in dependence.

The Hard Truth Wrapped in Care

This is not about being mean. This is about dignity. Work, contribution, and paying your own bills build confidence. Dave Ramsey’s team said it plainly, and they were right. The advice to the parents was simple: make a plan, start small, and move with care. But, you need to make a move. The daughter just picked up a second job and may bring home around $1,000 a month. That’s a start. It’s not a plan.

“Helping her become an adult is not being mean. It’s the most loving thing you can do.” – Rachel Cruze

I agree with that. The goal is not punishment. The goal is growth. A parent can start by owning the past enabling and then laying out a new path with dates and dollar amounts. Grace and structure at the same time. That’s the win.

What Real Progress Looks Like

Ramsey’s team pushed for a timeline and clear milestones. Not a vague promise to “do better,” but a written plan for the next year that shifts costs to the daughter.

Begin with two expenses she takes over now, such as gas and insurance.

Set a 6–12 month plan to add more expenses every two months.

Build a simple monthly budget based on her actual income.

Target a move-out date when she can support herself.

This phased approach protects the relationship while building real-world skills. It also avoids the trap of endless “help” that quietly becomes a lifestyle.

The Horse Problem No One Wants to Admit

Horses are costly. Feed, boarding, vet care, and time. If you cannot afford the hobby without subsidy, then the math is clear. Ramsey’s team didn’t sugarcoat it.

“There are only two types of horse people. Broke horse people and super wealthy people.” – George Kamel

If your hobby consumes money you don’t have, it’s not a hobby. It’s a barrier to adulthood. The right call is either a full-time job that covers all living costs plus the horse, or a different plan: sell the horse, or pause the hobby while building income through school or a skilled trade. Feelings matter. So do numbers.

Parenting Through PTSD Without Freezing

The parents in this situation carry real fear because of their daughter’s past depression and self-harm. That fear is valid. But freezing is not love. Forward motion with tenderness is. The guidance was to lead with humility, admit the enabling, and then set a new standard.

“We’re not going to throw you in the deep end… but you need to start taking on more responsibility.” – George Kamel

That tone matters. It communicates care and clarity. It also gives the daughter a reason to get up each day and own her life. That builds resilience, not fragility.

Don’t Try to “Balance” Siblings With Handouts

The 17-year-old brother wants extras because his sister’s hobby is funded. The answer is not to match spending. The answer is to coach both kids on money. A student checking account. A part-time job. A simple budget. Fairness comes from standards, not equal gifts.

My Take

Parents should stop bankrolling adult kids’ lifestyles and start coaching them into independence. Start with two bills. Write the plan. Set a move-out date when the numbers work. If an expensive hobby doesn’t fit the budget, cut it or earn enough to pay for it. This isn’t cold. It’s caring.

Want to help your adult child? Give them the chance to stand. They might surprise you.

Call to Action

Create a 12-month roadmap with your adult child this week. List every monthly expense. Transfer two to them now. Add one every other month. Review progress monthly. If income falls short, push for full-time work or training that raises pay. Your home can be a soft place to land, but it should not be a place to hide from adulthood.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How do I start this conversation without causing a fight?

Begin by owning your part. Say you love them and have been covering too much. Explain that learning to manage money is part of growing up. Share a gradual plan and ask for their input on which two bills they can take on first.

Q: What if my adult child has mental health struggles?

Move with care and consistency. Keep therapy in place. Set clear expectations, use gentle language, and make changes in small steps. Structure and work can support mental health by adding purpose and routine.

Q: Should we sell the expensive hobby item, like a horse or luxury car?

If the budget cannot support it without parental funding, then yes, consider selling or pausing. Another option is requiring full-time income that covers every expense tied to the hobby.

Q: How do we handle younger siblings who want equal treatment?

Set a standard, not a match. Offer coaching, a checking account, and a simple budget. Tie extras to work and saving goals, not to what a sibling receives.