Gen Z in the Workplace Wants Careers Without Borders

A Pebl survey released August 27 found that 54% of US Gen Z knowledge workers now define the American Dream as chasing the best career opportunity anywhere on earth, not specifically at home. Researchscape polled 1,022 respondents between July 6 and July 16.

That reframes the talent market for anyone hiring young people right now. If your pitch is competitive pay and a clear title, you are competing on the two things everyone else offers, and the same generation driving the surge in Gen Z entrepreneurs is applying that ambition to employers too.

What the Pebl Survey Found

The headline numbers are not subtle. Fully 82% of respondents already consider themselves part of a global workforce. Another 53% said they would pick the world’s best company over the best American one when pay, title, benefits and location matched.

Pebl survey of 1,022 US Gen Z knowledge workers, July 2026 See themselves as part of a global workforce 82% Say international experience would broaden perspective 73% Believe it would make them better leaders 71% Very or extremely interested in temporary work abroad 64% Say missing global options could sway a job decision 59% Envision working across two or three markets 41% Gave Corporate America an A on global preparation 19%

Only 6% said global career opportunities held no value for them. That is a remarkably small holdout group, and it means the preference is close to universal rather than a niche among well-traveled graduates.

Why Global Reach Beats a Bigger Salary Offer

Notice the framing on that 53% figure. Compensation was explicitly held equal, so respondents were not trading money for adventure. They were choosing scope when everything else matched.

Meanwhile 59% said a lack of international opportunity could influence whether they accept an offer at all. That moves global exposure out of the perks column and into the decision criteria column.

Employers are not keeping up. Just 19% graded Corporate America an A for preparing young professionals for global careers. Women were harsher, with 21% assigning a poor or failing grade compared with 11% of men.

Respondents also rated universities and study abroad programs as the better source of international exposure, at 31%, against 15% for employers. When school beats work on a development dimension, that is a gap you can fill cheaply.

The Skill Gen Z Ranks Above AI

Here is the finding marketers and founders should sit with. Asked what drives long-term career success, respondents put building a strong professional network first at 28%, then leadership and management experience at 26%. Developing AI skills finished last at 11%.

That is not AI skepticism. Nearly 78% believe AI will make uniquely human capabilities, including cross-cultural work, more valuable than before. They expect the technology to raise the price of judgment rather than replace it.

They also expect responsibility. Almost nine in ten, 88%, said they would be more likely to work for a company showing ethical understanding of how AI affects people and communities. Your AI policy is now a recruiting asset, so publish it.

Founders already rethinking how tools reshape roles should note the overlap here. Teams pursuing AI native work get further when they pair automation with visible human development paths.

How Small Teams Can Offer Global Experience

You do not need offices abroad to compete on this. You need deliberate exposure, and a ten-person company can manufacture it faster than a multinational can approve it.

Assign one international customer account to a junior team member

Run a quarterly project with a contractor or partner in another market

Fund one conference abroad instead of three domestic ones

Let people work remotely from another country for a defined stretch

Say the words “global” and “cross-cultural” in the job description itself

Employer of record services have made cross-border hiring far simpler than it was five years ago, which is precisely the market Pebl operates in. Compliance is no longer the barrier it used to be for a small team.

Larger employers pulled back on junior roles this year, and smaller companies have an opening because of it. That dynamic is reshaping Gen Z hiring across the market right now.

Gen Z Talent Questions Founders Keep Asking

Is this just a preference, or does it affect offers?

It affects offers. Nearly 59% said missing international opportunities could change whether they accept, so it functions as a screening criterion.

Do we need to actually send people overseas?

Not necessarily. Working across time zones with international clients delivers much of the cross-cultural experience respondents said they wanted.

How reliable is this survey?

It polled 1,022 US Gen Z knowledge workers and responses were not weighted, so treat it as directional. Broader labor context is available through the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

One last data point deserves a mention purely for scale. Five percent of younger respondents said they would like work experience in outer space, which tells you how far this generation is willing to stretch the definition of a career path.

Your move is smaller and more immediate. Audit your next job posting this week and ask whether it promises any scope beyond the role itself. If it does not, you are losing candidates to companies that made a cheaper promise sound bigger.