Gen Z Rediscovers Analog, Dating Fatigues

In a wide-ranging media appearance, Wall Street Journal editor Mary Julia Koch spotlighted two cultural shifts shaping young adulthood today: a return to analog hobbies and a so-called “crush recession” in dating. The conversation, aired on a national business program this week, highlighted how Gen Z is recalibrating its habits in response to years of digital overload, economic pressure, and shifting social norms.

The discussion sketched a portrait of a generation seeking slower, more tactile forms of leisure while reporting fatigue with modern dating. It raised practical questions for retailers, media firms, and app makers as behavior changes ripple through commerce and culture.

Why Analog Is Back

After growing up online, many young adults are choosing activities that do not live on a screen. The appeal is simple: fewer notifications, more presence, and a sense of craft. Record stores, camera labs, and stationery shops report rising interest from customers in their late teens and twenties. This shift also shows up in how people spend time at home, with board games, film cameras, and paper books finding new fans.

Vinyl sales and cassette culture in local shops

Film photography and disposable cameras at social events

Paper planners, journals, and pen-and-ink art

Board-game nights and puzzle clubs

Retailers have responded by restocking legacy products, launching entry-level gear, and offering workshops. For media and tech, the trend is a reminder that friction can be a feature. Slower tools can offer a break from constant feeds and improve attention. While not everyone will trade a smartphone for a flip phone, time-boxed analog habits are gaining ground.

Unpacking the “Crush Recession”

The term “crush recession” refers to fewer romantic crushes, less dating, or lower enthusiasm about pairing off. It blends social trends with the language of slowdown. Young adults describe feeling maxed out by apps, rising costs, and burnout from work or school. That creates less energy for spontaneous connection.

Dating apps still hold a large share of introductions. Yet many users say the experience can feel like a chore. Long swipes, short chats, and quick exits can reduce goodwill. Some are pressing pause, moving dates earlier in the day, or returning to in-person events. Others are treating dating like any habit: set limits, define goals, and take breaks when it stops feeling fun.

Economic and Social Drivers

Money and time shape both shifts. Inflation in recent years has raised the cost of going out, travel, and live entertainment. That has pushed some toward lower-cost, at-home pastimes. Analog hobbies can be affordable to start, even if certain gear gets pricey later. Sharing tools with friends helps control costs.

Socially, many young adults say they want fewer screens after work. They are setting boundaries that reduce doomscrolling and improve sleep. This same impulse can cool interest in fast, always-on dating. A slower pace may build stronger ties, but it shortens the number of first meetings. That is the tradeoff.

Industry Impact and the Business Response

Brands are adjusting. Music labels are reviving special vinyl runs. Camera makers have released compact film models and instant printers. Bookstores are leaning into community with author talks and club nights. Fitness and wellness companies offer phone-free classes or device lockers.

Dating platforms are testing small changes meant to reduce churn. These include fewer daily matches, prompts that encourage longer bios, and local event tie-ins. The goal is to lower fatigue and raise signal. Success will depend on whether users feel less pressure and more control.

What Comes Next

The analog wave may expand in education, coworking, and public spaces. Expect more paper-first study tools and quiet areas without devices. At the same time, digital firms will try to blend slower habits into their services through time limits and better defaults.

For dating, the near-term path points to quality over volume. Smaller circles, interest-based meetups, and daytime dates may grow. If economic stress eases, some of the “recession” effect could fade. Still, many will keep the new boundaries, suggesting a lasting reset in expectations.

Mary Julia Koch’s conversation offered a clear takeaway: Gen Z is editing its daily life. Analog hobbies give rest from constant connectivity. Dating norms are being rewritten to match energy, budgets, and values. Businesses that respect this reset—by making room for slower choices and less friction—stand to earn trust. Watch for companies to retool features, stock shelves with simpler goods, and build real-world communities that do not require a scroll.