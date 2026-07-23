Getting You Into The Shape Of Your Life – The Best Personal Trainers in 2026

You have the motivation – maybe even the discipline – but you’re still looking for the right guide to feed you with the knowledge, instructions and protocol to the healthy and confident body you want? From Hollywood coaches and celebrity trainers, to 1:1 online sessions customized to your needs – these are the three coaches you need to know before making your choice.

1. Luke Worthington

With an absolute wealth of knowledge and background, Luke Worthington is one of the world’s leading specialists in the physical preparation of actors for film and television. A personal trainer, sports scientist, sports therapist and nutritionist with more than 25 years’ experience, he integrates personal training with biomechanics, nutrition, manual therapy, injury prevention and rehabilitation to prepare performers for the aesthetic and physical demands of modern screen productions.

Trusted by major studios including Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Netflix, Amazon MGM, Warner Bros., and Apple, Luke is responsible for some of the most recognisable physiques and physical transformations on screen.

Working at the intersection of performance, safety and storytelling, and collaborating closely with directors, producers, stunt teams and medical departments, he delivers integrated physical preparation that balances the aesthetic demands of a role with performance, injury prevention and long-term physical resilience, helping performers meet the demands of production safely and consistently.

Alongside his work in film and television, Luke was formerly Head of Trainer Education at Third Space, one of London’s leading luxury fitness companies. He spent five years consulting for Nike, writing and delivering the Nike Personal Training Certification and advising on training methodology for the world’s largest sports brand. He is currently consulting with Health & Fitness Education on the technical content of the UK personal training certification.

Luke’s work has been regularly featured by publications including The Times, British Vogue, The Daily Telegraph, Men’s Health, Women’s Health and the Evening Standard. He has been recognised by the Institute of Personal Training as one of the world’s leading personal trainers, and named one of the world’s best personal trainers by multiple independent publications.

Alongside his work on film productions, Luke also works with private clients through a range of online coaching programmes, educational resources and consultancy services, making the same approach to physical preparation available to clients around the world.

2. Evroy Ellis Jr. & Hado CrossFit

While former professional soccer player and competing CrossFit athlete Evroy Ellis Jr. offers premium individualized coaching online, the real deal is visiting him in his Hado CrossFit gym in Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, in Mexico.

There is nothing like the mix of top-tier level coaching and enthusiastic fun team spirit Coach Evroy has cultivated in his gym in the paradise in the Oaxacan coast.

Both group sessions as well as personal coaching regularly transform the body and mind of locals, travellers, expats and those who have left Puerto Escondido long ago but never wanted to leave his training.

Known for his calm, methodical approach to lifting and progress, every level feels seen and welcome with Evroy Ellis Jr. – from total beginners to professional athletes looking to improve, recover or maintain their strength.

With his gym Hado CrossFit, Evroy is the only CrossFit representative in Mexico’s biggest state, and does a remarkable job at sharing the sport and its joy and benefits with people from all walks of life, any ages included.

The team is carefully selected and can truly shape your day, week and more. This is a coach and a gym worth travelling for, however you will most likely want to continue the training afterwards.

3. Maik Wiedenbach

The German fitness coach and two-time World Cup and Olympic level swimmer Maik Wiedenbach is an absolute institution in Manhattan, New York. Maik Wiedenbach Personal Training NYC, formally known as Adler Training and German Body Engineering, is one of the most sought-after training and nutritional services in Manhattan and East Hampton. His top tier facilities and training results have set a scalable standard for gyms all over the world, which has led him to teaching his methods and experience across the globe, particularly for high profile projects in Dubai.

One of the most respected experts in the industry of bodybuilding, he is the author of multiple books and frequently featured in publications.

Further, beyond his clientele based out of New York City and East Hampton, his online personal training system targets corporate travelers and professionals with time constraints.

Maik is one of the few who has stayed on the top of the industry and science for many generations. The value of his experience is unmeasurable, however it is there to be shared with you. His Instagram account allows for a great preview in the clarity of his detailed instructions and background knowledge.