Gold Overtakes Big Tech in Survey

Gold has edged past Big Tech in investor favor, according to a widely watched poll of global fund managers by Bank of America. The shift points to a search for safety and value as markets weigh high valuations, persistent inflation risks, and geopolitical shocks. The finding signals a notable rotation in sentiment at a time when technology giants have dominated returns.

“Big Tech stocks now take a back seat to gold, Bank of America’s fund manager survey shows.”

Why Investors Are Rotating

Fund managers often rebalance when market leaders look stretched or macro risks rise. After a long run for mega-cap technology names, many are locking in gains and seeking hedges. Gold, a traditional safe haven, tends to attract flows when growth appears uncertain or inflation expectations stay firm.

Central banks have added to demand in recent years, supporting prices and sentiment. At the same time, real interest rates have moved in ways that make non-yielding assets like gold more appealing at certain points in the cycle. The Bank of America survey has captured similar shifts during past bouts of volatility and policy change.

The Tech Rally Faces a Test

The surge in artificial intelligence spending and steady earnings helped lift the largest U.S. technology firms for several years. That rise concentrated market gains in a handful of stocks. As valuations climbed, portfolio managers became more sensitive to any sign of slowing demand or tighter financial conditions.

Even bulls acknowledge that stronger performance now requires continued profit growth and clear AI payoffs. Any stumble in enterprise budgets, chip supply, or regulatory action could challenge the trade. The survey suggests managers are hedging that risk rather than abandoning the sector outright.

Gold’s Appeal in Uncertain Times

Gold has a simple pitch to risk-averse investors. It is viewed as a store of value when currencies weaken and a buffer during market stress. It can also diversify portfolios that have grown heavy in equities, especially concentrated tech positions.

Several factors keep interest elevated:

Central bank purchases have provided steady support.

Geopolitical tensions can drive defensive flows.

Inflation uncertainty raises demand for hard assets.

These dynamics align with a broader preference for real assets when policy paths are unclear. The shift in the survey indicates that managers want insurance while keeping exposure to growth themes.

What the Survey Signals for Markets

Survey results often act as a contrarian signal when positioning gets extreme. If tech ownership thins and caution builds, new positive surprises could spark another leg higher. On the other hand, further macro stress might deepen the tilt to defensives and commodities.

For now, the takeaway is restraint. Managers are trimming risk without closing the door on technology. They appear to prefer balanced positioning while they assess earnings quality, rate paths, and global growth.

What to Watch Next

Investors will track upcoming inflation readings, central bank guidance, and corporate outlooks. Any change in real rates could sway gold. Clearer evidence of AI-driven profit gains could revive momentum in mega-cap tech.

Portfolio shifts like the one flagged by Bank of America do not happen in isolation. They reflect the push and pull between growth hopes and safety needs. If volatility rises, demand for gold may build. If growth steadies and rates ease, risk assets may regain the lead.

The latest signal from fund managers is caution, not capitulation. Gold has the edge today, but leadership can change fast. The next few data prints, earnings calls, and policy moves will shape whether this turn is a pause or the start of a longer reset.