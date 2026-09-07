Google Ads AI Max Auto-Upgrade Hits Small Advertisers

Google Ads AI Max is now converting a large slice of search campaigns automatically, and the migration window opened on September 1 and runs through September 30. Google emailed affected advertisers on August 5 to warn them it was coming.

If you run paid search yourself, or you pay a freelancer a few hundred dollars a month to run it, this lands squarely on your budget. The campaigns being moved are exactly the ones small teams tend to use.

Which Campaigns Google Is Moving

This wave is narrower than the panic suggests. Only two setups qualify: campaigns using automatically created assets, and campaigns using the campaign-level broad match setting.

Both are convenience features. Both are common in accounts run by founders who are not full-time media buyers, which is why the change bites hardest at the small end.

The defaults after conversion differ slightly depending on where you started.

What each campaign type inherits after the AI Max upgrade Starting setup Search term matching Text customization Campaign-level broad match On by default Not enabled by default Automatically created assets On by default On by default

The Part Advertisers Keep Missing

There is no third door. Google is not offering an option that preserves automatically created assets or campaign-level broad match in their current form.

So the real choice is between an upgrade you configure and an upgrade that configures itself. Opting out is manual work: either switch the legacy feature off before the migration reaches your account, or enable AI Max yourself and set each toggle deliberately.

Google has published its own explanation of the shift on the Ads and Commerce blog, and it is worth ten minutes before you touch anything.

Why Broader Matching Costs Small Budgets More

Search term matching widens the net. On a large account, that extra reach gets averaged out across thousands of conversions and rarely stings.

On a $2,000 monthly budget, the math is unforgiving. A handful of expensive, loosely related clicks can eat a meaningful share of your spend before the system has enough signal to correct itself.

Text customization introduces a second exposure, because the system rewrites headlines to fit queries. That is a brand decision dressed up as an optimization setting, and it belongs to you rather than to an algorithm.

A Checklist for the Next Three Weeks

Do not wait until the migration lands. Work through this in order:

Open each search campaign and note whether broad match or auto-created assets are on.

Export a search terms report now, so you have a clean before picture.

Add negative keywords for the categories you never want to pay for.

Set a lower daily cap for the first two weeks after conversion.

Rewrite weak assets yourself instead of letting text customization patch them.

Then check results weekly, not daily. Automated systems need a learning period, and reacting on day three usually costs more than it saves.

Paid search is also not the only channel changing shape this year. Our coverage of agentic commerce explains how buying behavior is moving toward assistants that never see your ad at all.

What This Says About Marketing Roles

Every one of these features removes a task a junior marketer used to own. Match type selection, headline testing and asset writing are all being absorbed into the platform.

That trend is bigger than Google. We tracked the same pressure in our reporting on AI marketing jobs, where agents took over the entry-level execution layer.

The skill that keeps its value is judgment. Knowing which query is worth $8 and which is worth nothing still requires someone who understands the customer.

Common Questions About the AI Max Migration

Can I reverse the upgrade after it happens?

You can turn individual AI Max settings off afterward. You cannot restore the old campaign-level broad match or auto-created assets configuration.

Does this affect Performance Max campaigns?

No. This wave covers Search campaigns running the two legacy settings named above.

Should a small brand just pause paid search instead?

Rarely. Tighten targeting and cap spend first, since going dark hands your branded queries to competitors.

Where to Point Your Attention Next

Watch cost per acquisition rather than click volume through October. Impressions will almost certainly rise, and that number will tempt you into believing something improved.

Also watch how your brand shows up outside the ad auction, because search itself keeps drifting toward generated answers. Founders tracking AI visibility are already treating that as a separate discipline from paid media.

The short version: this upgrade is happening whether you engage or not. Spending an hour on it this week is far cheaper than reading the invoice in November and wondering what went wrong.