7 ways to handle underperformance without creating resentment

Every founder eventually faces a leadership challenge that feels far more personal than a missed revenue target or a delayed product launch: dealing with an underperforming team member. The stakes feel especially high in early-stage companies, where every hire has an outsized impact on culture, morale, and execution. Many founders swing between two extremes. They either avoid the conversation entirely because they want to preserve relationships, or they come down so hard that trust erodes overnight.

The reality is that underperformance conversations are not just about productivity. They are about fairness. High performers notice when standards slip, and struggling employees notice when feedback arrives only after months of silence. The founders who navigate these situations best understand that accountability and empathy are not competing priorities. They reinforce each other. If you address performance issues thoughtfully, you can often improve results without creating the resentment that damages teams long after the original problem has been solved.

1. Address issues while they are still small

One of the most common mistakes founders make is waiting too long. You notice missed deadlines, declining quality, or communication gaps, but convince yourself the issue will resolve naturally. Weeks become months, and by the time you finally raise concerns, the employee feels blindsided.

Small conversations are easier than large confrontations. A quick discussion after the first signs of trouble allows both sides to adjust before frustrations build. In many startups, underperformance is not caused by lack of effort. It stems from unclear priorities, shifting expectations, or resource constraints. Early intervention creates room for problem-solving rather than defensiveness.

2. Focus on observable behaviors, not assumptions

Few things create resentment faster than telling someone what you think their motivations are. Statements like “you don’t seem committed” or “you’ve stopped caring” usually spark arguments because they attack character rather than performance.

Instead, discuss specific observations. Talk about the missed project milestones, the delayed customer responses, or the incomplete deliverables. This approach keeps the conversation grounded in facts. It also gives employees something concrete they can address.

Kim Scott, author of Radical Candor, has long emphasized the importance of challenging directly while showing genuine care. That balance becomes much easier when discussions revolve around observable behaviors rather than personal judgments.

3. Make expectations impossible to misunderstand

Founders often assume employees know exactly what success looks like. In reality, startup environments change constantly. Responsibilities evolve, priorities shift, and goals get redefined as the business grows.

Before labeling someone as underperforming, ask whether expectations have been clearly communicated. If two people describe success differently, frustration is inevitable.

A simple framework can help:

Area Clarify Outcomes What results are expected? Timeline When should they happen? Quality What does good work look like? Ownership Who is responsible?

When expectations become crystal clear, performance conversations feel less personal and more objective.

4. Understand the root cause before prescribing solutions

Not all underperformance comes from the same source. Some employees lack skills. Others lack clarity. Some are overwhelmed, while others may be disengaged because they no longer feel connected to the company’s mission.

Research from Gallup has consistently found that employee engagement strongly influences productivity and performance. What looks like laziness from a distance may actually be burnout, confusion, or a mismatch between strengths and responsibilities.

This is where curiosity matters. Ask questions before offering conclusions. What obstacles are they facing? What resources are missing? What parts of their role feel most challenging? The answers often reveal solutions that neither side initially considered.

5. Separate accountability from emotion

Founders frequently tie performance issues to personal feelings because startup teams are often small and close-knit. When someone falls short, it can feel like a betrayal. After all, everyone is working long hours toward a shared goal.

But emotional reactions rarely produce productive outcomes.

Consider how professional sports coaches handle performance problems. The best coaches maintain standards without making criticism feel personal. They evaluate performance against expectations and focus on improvement.

Your role is similar. Hold people accountable for results while treating them with respect. The conversation should communicate, “This outcome needs to change,” not, “You have disappointed me as a person.”

That distinction dramatically reduces resentment and preserves trust.

6. Create a path forward together

Nothing feels more discouraging than being told you’re failing without being shown how to improve. Employees are far more likely to accept difficult feedback when they can see a realistic path toward success.

After discussing the issue, collaborate on an improvement plan. Define measurable goals, establish checkpoints, and agree on what support will be provided.

For example, a founder might work with an employee to:

Improve project delivery consistency

Reduce customer response times

Strengthen communication habits

Develop specific technical skills

The key is mutual ownership. When employees help shape the plan, they are more invested in executing it. The process becomes a partnership rather than a punishment.

7. Recognize when improvement is not happening

Sometimes the most respectful thing you can do is acknowledge that the situation is not working. Founders occasionally prolong poor-fit situations because they fear hurting someone’s feelings. Unfortunately, this often creates greater resentment for everyone involved.

High performers become frustrated. Team momentum slows. The struggling employee remains in a role where they cannot succeed.

Ben Horowitz, co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz, has written extensively about the difficult decisions leaders must make during periods of growth and change. One recurring lesson is that avoiding hard decisions rarely makes them easier later.

If you’ve provided clarity, support, feedback, and time for improvement, but performance remains unchanged, it may be necessary to part ways. When handled respectfully and transparently, even difficult exits can preserve dignity and goodwill.

Closing

Handling underperformance is one of the least glamorous parts of leadership, but it is also one of the most important. The goal is not to avoid discomfort. It is to ensure that accountability feels fair, consistent, and constructive. When employees understand expectations, receive timely feedback, and feel genuinely supported, performance conversations become less about blame and more about growth. As your company scales, that balance between empathy and standards will become one of your most valuable leadership skills.