Happiness Isn’t Earned By Grades Or Ferraris

School taught many of us to follow rules, wait our turn, and chase gold stars. That path can build good employees. It rarely builds fulfilled people. My view is simple: education should build humans, not soldiers. Joy and purpose are not extra credit. They are the point.

School Should Build Humans, Not Soldiers

Growing up, the message at home and at school was clear. Do what makes you happy. Don’t hop on the hamster wheel. That mindset shaped everything. It pushed me to challenge a system that often values obedience over curiosity.

“Doing what makes you happy and not getting caught up in the hamster wheel of life.”



— Erik Huberman

There’s a rumor that our modern model was designed to produce soldiers. Maybe. Either way, the effect is visible. Rows, bells, tests, and a narrow definition of success. We’re overtraining conformity and undertraining agency.

Proof From A “Hippie” School

I came from an alternative, non-competitive school called Oak Grove. People called us tree huggers. They weren’t wrong. The philosophy was simple: go to the beat of your own drum. Results? Widely different paths—and a high rate of happiness.

“Do whatever you wanna do… everyone’s happy.”



— Erik Huberman

Graduates include the youngest deputy attorney general in California. Others stayed and now work in the school’s kitchen. One close friend skipped college, moved to Thailand, opened a beach bed-and-breakfast, and built a family. Different choices. Similar outcome: contentment.

Competition has its place, but not as the sole measure of value. If all we reward is winning, we punish the spark that drives real learning.

A Different Measure Of Wealth

As a senior, I taught in India for six weeks. The trip rewired my sense of success. Poverty there hits different than what many of us see in the U.S. Yet kids with cardboard taped to their knees were smiling and playing. It challenged every story we tell about more stuff equaling more joy.

“Happiness comes from inside… We don’t need any of this stuff—these boats and these Ferraris.”



— Erik Huberman

That experience didn’t make me anti-ambition. It made me pro-clarity. Money is a tool, not a trophy. If your tools own you, your life shrinks to their demands.

But Isn’t Competition “Real Life”?

Sure, the market keeps score. But thriving in business comes from energy, creativity, grit, and values. Those grow from inner drive, not just fear of losing. The old playbook trains compliance. The new playbook trains choice.

What I Believe We Should Teach

Here are simple shifts that change outcomes without burning out souls.

Redefine success: progress, not perfection.

Teach self-awareness alongside math and writing.

Reward curiosity, not only correct answers.

Build projects that serve real people, not just grades.

Normalize diverse paths after high school.

These aren’t soft ideas. They build resilience and judgment. Both beat memorized rules when life gets messy.

So, What Should We Do Next?

Parents: ask kids what lights them up, not just what they scored. Celebrate effort and reflection. Limit status chasing. Model joy over hustle for hustle’s sake.

Educators: add space for choice. Mix in service projects. Let students design part of the work. Curiosity scales when it’s invited.

Leaders: hire for character and learning speed. Measure outcomes, not hours. Coach people on goals that matter to them.

The point isn’t to ditch ambition. It’s to anchor it. Chasing titles and toys without inner peace is a moving target. Own your definition of enough, then build from there.

My take is firm: the happiest, most driven people don’t run the hamster wheel. They build their own track. Start with what matters. Then run hard.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Are you saying competition is bad for kids?

No. Competition can be healthy when it’s balanced with curiosity, collaboration, and reflection. It should serve growth, not define self-worth.

Q: How can schools encourage agency without losing standards?

Keep clear learning goals, but give students choices in projects and methods. Assess progress with rubrics that value problem-solving, not only right answers.

Q: What’s a quick change parents can make at home?

Shift from “What grade did you get?” to “What did you learn and how did it feel?” That invites ownership and reduces fear-based motivation.

Q: Does focusing on happiness kill ambition?

The opposite. People who understand their values push harder and longer. They’re less likely to burn out or chase goals that don’t fit.

Q: How should companies apply this thinking?

Set clear outcomes, allow autonomy in the path, and coach for strengths. Reward learning speed and integrity as much as raw output.