Happy Lemon Celebrates 20 Years of Tea Innovation and Global Growth

From pioneering Salted Cheese Tea to expanding around the world, Happy Lemon celebrates two decades of innovation while looking toward its next chapter of growth in the United States.





Twenty years after opening its first location in Shanghai in 2006, Happy Lemon is celebrating a milestone shaped by tea innovation, international growth and a willingness to introduce consumers to something unexpected.

Today, Happy Lemon has grown into an international bubble tea brand with a presence across more than 200 cities in over 20 countries. But one of the most defining chapters in the brand’s history began with a single drink.

In 2009, Happy Lemon pioneered its signature Salted Cheese Tea, pairing freshly brewed tea with a lightly salted, creamy cheese foam topping. The unexpected combination of savory and sweet became closely associated with the Happy Lemon name and helped introduce a distinctive new tea experience to consumers around the world.

Twenty years after the brand’s founding, Salted Cheese Tea remains one of Happy Lemon’s most recognizable signatures.

Building Happy Lemon Beyond Asia

Albert Wu, also known as “Tea Alchemist,” has been building tea businesses since the early 1990s. Happy Lemon emerged from that experience with a vision of making quality tea approachable and accessible to a broader audience.

After gaining traction throughout Asia, Happy Lemon expanded to the United States, opening its first U.S. location in New York City in 2014.

At the time, bubble tea was already well established within many Asian-American communities but had significant room to grow among the broader U.S. consumer market. Happy Lemon saw an opportunity to introduce more consumers to the experience while recognizing that preferences can differ from one market to another.

Alongside its signature Salted Cheese Tea, Happy Lemon also became known in the U.S. for its Bubble Egg Waffle, bringing another distinctive Asian food experience to American consumers.

Through a combination of product innovation and deliberate growth, Happy Lemon has since expanded to more than 100 stores across the United States.

Twenty Years—and What’s Next

As Happy Lemon has grown, the brand has continued to balance its tea heritage with changing consumer tastes. Limited-time beverages, new flavors and collaborations allow the company to experiment while its signature products remain at the heart of the Happy Lemon experience. Recent limited-time successes, including the Mango Pandan Sticky Rice Smoothie, generated strong customer engagement and demonstrated how new flavor combinations can create excitement around the brand. Happy Lemon has also expanded its reach through IP collaborations, including its 2024 Genshin Impact partnership, which helped the brand connect with a highly engaged gaming and entertainment audience aligned with its youthful, experience-driven identity.

As part of its commitment to innovation, Happy Lemon is investing in AI-enabled tools to support its teams in delivering greater precision and consistency—helping ensure every drink meets the brand’s standards for quality and taste, and ultimately creating a better experience for every customer.

Now, the company sees additional opportunities for growth across the United States, particularly beyond its current concentration on the West Coast. Happy Lemon is exploring new markets and ways to reach consumers in both traditional and unexpected settings, from new stores to sports venues and mobile concepts.

The brand also plans to pursue collaborations that can introduce Happy Lemon to new audiences while creating new experiences for longtime fans.

For Happy Lemon, its 20th anniversary is both an opportunity to celebrate how far the brand has come and to look toward its next chapter.

“Twenty years in,” a company spokesperson said, “the goal is unchanged: good tea as part of an ordinary day, anywhere in the world.”