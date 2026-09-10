Hardware Startups: 5 Lessons From a $450M Space Round

A European spacecraft company announced a $450 million Series C on September 8, the largest round of its kind ever raised by a space company on the continent, and the deal is a useful reality check for anyone who has been told hardware startups cannot get funded. Bessemer Venture Partners, Atomico and the Scaleup Europe Fund co-led, bringing total capital raised by The Exploration Company to roughly $680 million.

I used to tell founders with physical products to expect a harder road than software peers. That advice is now half wrong, because the money is there when the milestone is specific enough to verify.

1. Pick a Milestone Investors Can Verify

The capital is earmarked for Nyx, a reusable capsule, and for one clear objective: a full-scale orbital demonstration that includes docking with the International Space Station and returning safely to Earth.

That is not a vision statement. It either happens or it does not, and everyone involved knows the criteria in advance.

Copy the structure at your scale. Name the single test that would convince a skeptic, then raise against it rather than against a category.

2. Capital Intensity Is Not a Dealbreaker

Founders building physical things often apologize for their burn rate. Stop doing that, because the cost profile is a feature of the market you chose.

Here is what the round looks like in plain numbers:

The Exploration Company Series C by the numbers Detail Figure Round size $450 million Total raised to date About $680 million Co-leads Bessemer, Atomico, Scaleup Europe Fund Primary use of funds Nyx reusable capsule demonstration Regional record Largest European space Series C

What investors want in exchange is discipline on sequencing. Show which dollars buy which test, and in what order, so the spend reads as a plan instead of an appetite.

Debt can carry part of the load as well. Our look at non dilutive funding covers how equipment-heavy companies finance assets without selling more of the company.

3. Keep Your Early Backers Close

Existing European investors including Balderton, Plural, Cherry and Red River West came back for this round. That continuity is worth real money.

Early backers who understand your technical risk argue on your behalf in rooms you are not in. New leads lean heavily on what those insiders say.

So treat your monthly update as a sales document. The founders who raise fastest are usually the ones whose existing investors already knew the good news before the deck arrived.

4. Build the Second Product Into the First Pitch

The company also says this capital lays groundwork for a future large launch vehicle. Notice the framing: one funded milestone, one credible adjacent expansion.

That balance is hard to get right. Promise too many products and you look unfocused, promise only one and you cap the size of the outcome an investor can imagine.

Government demand often anchors the second act in these categories. The same dynamic shows up in defense tech startups, where a procurement pipeline makes the long build tolerable.

5. Raise for the Demonstration, Not the Dream

Ambition sells the meeting. Evidence closes the round, and in this category the evidence is hardware that has actually flown or docked.

The docking target matters because the station is a real customer environment with published requirements, and you can read about the platform itself at NASA’s International Space Station overview.

Investor appetite for physical infrastructure is broadening too. Several funds now raise explicitly for chips, power and machines, a shift we covered in our piece on venture capital funds.

What Founders Ask About Big Hardware Rounds

Who is building Nyx?

The Exploration Company, a space transportation business with European roots led by chief executive Helene Huby.

Why is this round significant?

At $450 million it is the largest Series C raised by a European space company, which resets expectations for how much capital the region will commit to hardware.

Can a small hardware company raise on the same logic?

Yes, at a smaller scale. Define one verifiable test, price the work required to reach it, and show what the next customer pays for after it succeeds.

What kills these rounds?

Vague milestones and unsequenced spending. If an investor cannot tell which dollar buys which proof point, the diligence stalls.