Hiring Stalls As Graduates Enter Market

The latest read on the U.S. labor market offers a mixed message for new graduates. On this Jobs Friday, economists tracked a cooling trend that leaves employers holding steady on payrolls while keeping a tight grip on new hiring. At Howard University in Washington, D.C., that slowdown is shaping the first steps of the Class of 2024.

The picture many economists describe is simple. Layoffs are rare, but new roles are scarce. For seniors filing applications and lining up interviews, it is a slow climb into full-time work.

“Economists have described the state of the jobs market as ‘low hire, low fire.’”

“Employers are not cutting many jobs, but they’re also not adding much either,” a trend that is “a dismal prospect for many new college grads.”

How We Got Here

Jobs Friday has become shorthand for the monthly employment update that can move markets and shape paychecks. After the pandemic slump, hiring rebounded. Over time, though, demand cooled as interest rates rose and companies pulled back on expansions.

Historically, graduating in a slowdown can delay wage growth. Entry-level roles fill more slowly. Internships matter more. Students must submit more applications to land similar jobs. Economists point out that this pattern can ease once openings return, but the wait can be long.

Today’s market has a distinct character. Layoff announcements are not flooding the news. Instead, managers let attrition and slower backfilling do the work of trimming costs. That tactic protects teams while limiting new opportunities for first-time job seekers.

On Campus in Washington, D.C.

At Howard University, seniors who expected a brisk spring hiring season are finding a cautionary pause. Career fairs draw interest, but many roles shift start dates or stay “under review” for weeks. Some students are extending part-time work or short-term contracts as they wait for offers.

Advisers on campus are steering seniors to broaden search lists across metro areas and industries. Government, education, health services, and nonprofit work remain steady options. Corporate roles are moving, but more slowly, with extra interview rounds and longer background checks.

What Employers Are Signaling

Firms want flexibility without raising costs. They are holding onto current staff to avoid rehiring later, but they are cautious about growth hires. That makes switching jobs harder and limits openings for new entrants.

Several patterns stand out:

Hiring cycles are longer, with more assessments and case tasks.

Intern-to-full-time pathways carry more weight than cold applications.

Hybrid roles draw heavy interest, increasing competition for each seat.

For employers, this approach lowers risk. For graduates, it raises the time and effort needed to break in.

Signals To Watch Next

Three indicators matter in the months ahead. First is the pace of job openings. If postings rise and stay up, entry-level hiring may thaw by late summer. Second is the quit rate. If more workers feel safe to switch jobs, that can free entry slots. Third is wage growth at the bottom of the ladder. Stronger starting pay often follows tighter competition for talent.

Economists caution that a stall can become sticky. Without layoffs, there is little churn. Without churn, fresh graduates wait longer for their first role. That wait carries costs in savings, skill use, and confidence.

What It Means for the Class of 2024

Howard seniors face a test of timing, not talent. This market favors persistence, clear skills, and proof of work. Candidates who can show relevant projects, certifications, or internships stand out when hiring teams can only add a few people.

The broader effect reaches past one campus. A slow start can weigh on early-career earnings and mobility. Yet small improvements in openings or quits can flip the script quickly. Hiring managers still need entry talent. They are just spacing out decisions.

For now, the signal is steady but muted. “Low hire, low fire” keeps paychecks stable for those already employed, while it leaves graduates waiting on the sidelines for the next wave of openings.

The next few Jobs Friday reports will show whether this stall holds or eases. If openings edge higher and firms commit to start dates, the Class of 2024 could see a late-summer lift. If not, more graduates may stack part-time roles while they wait for full-time work to open. Either way, watch the gauges on job postings, quits, and starting pay. They will tell the story before the offer letters do.