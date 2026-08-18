Home Battery Startup Base Power Raises $1B Series D

Base Power closed a $1 billion Series D at a $13 billion valuation and launched Base Core, a 39.2 kWh home battery designed and built in the United States. Ribbit, Addition, Valor Equity Partners, and JPMorganChase’s Strategic Investment Group led the round, bringing the company’s total raised past $2.5 billion.

The battery is impressive hardware. The pricing is the part worth stealing, because Base Power turned a five-figure capital purchase into a $19 monthly line item, and that move is available to founders selling something far less complicated.

The Pricing Model Behind the Round

In its Texas market inside Oncor territory, a customer pays $695 for installation and $19 per month for membership. Base Power keeps ownership of the battery and dispatches its fleet to the grid when demand and prices spike, which means the hardware keeps earning after installation day.

Base Power customer pricing and product specifications as announced Item Detail Installation cost $695 Monthly membership $19 Battery capacity 39.2 kWh, 78.4 kWh configuration Ownership Retained by Base Power Installation pace Roughly 100 per day

Compare that to the traditional path, where a homeowner pays somewhere north of $10,000 upfront and absorbs all the risk. Base Power removed the number that kills the sale and replaced it with one nobody has to think hard about.

Why Removing the Big Number Wins Customers

Every founder selling something expensive runs into the same wall. The prospect agrees the product is valuable, then stalls on the check, because a large one-time payment forces a decision that a small recurring one does not.

Shifting to a subscription does three things at once. It shrinks the decision, it moves you from a transaction to a relationship, and it converts lumpy revenue into the predictable kind investors reward. Peloton’s turnaround illustrates the same dynamic, and our breakdown of Peloton earnings showed subscription revenue carrying the business while equipment sales fell.

Retaining ownership adds a fourth advantage. When you own the asset, you can monetize it in ways the customer never could, which is exactly what Base does when it sells grid services from a fleet of batteries sitting in other people’s garages.

The Costs Founders Underestimate

This model is not free money. Someone has to finance the hardware sitting in the field, and Base Power raised $2.5 billion in part because batteries are expensive to build before any $19 payments arrive.

You also inherit maintenance. Owning the asset means owning every failure, every service call, and every replacement, so support costs that a seller would hand off become your permanent operating expense.

Then there is churn. Recurring revenue only compounds if customers stay, and a subscription with a low switching cost can unwind as quickly as it built. Founders exploring similar structures should study how fintech startups underwrite that risk before committing capital to inventory.

Adapting the Structure at Small Scale

You do not need a billion dollars to test this. Take whatever you currently sell for a single large payment and build a version priced monthly, then run both offers side by side for a quarter.

Set the monthly figure so it recovers your cost within a defined window, ideally 18 to 24 months, and price the setup fee to cover your immediate outlay. Base Power’s $695 installation charge is doing exactly that job.

Watch two numbers above all others. Track how long a customer stays and what it costs you to acquire them, because a subscription that pays back slower than customers leave is a slow way to lose money.

What the Energy Angle Signals Next

Base Power is installing around 100 batteries per day and hopes to double that by year end. Grid strain is the reason, and it is the same pressure driving investment across the sector, as our coverage of the thermal battery market documented earlier this year.

Founders in any energy-adjacent category should track electricity demand data published by the US Energy Information Administration, because pricing volatility is what makes distributed storage valuable in the first place.

Domestic manufacturing is the other thread to follow. Building in the United States was a deliberate choice here, and it is becoming a sales argument rather than only a supply chain decision.

Questions Founders Ask About Subscription Hardware

Does this model work without venture funding?

It can, at smaller scale. Equipment financing and leasing partners let you keep inventory off your balance sheet while you test demand.

What margin should a hardware subscription target?

Aim to recover hardware cost plus acquisition cost well inside your average customer lifespan. Anything longer is a financing business.

Should I offer both purchase and subscription?

Early on, yes. Running both reveals which customers value ownership and which value low commitment, and that tells you where to focus.

The lesson is not about batteries. It is that pricing structure can unlock demand your product already deserved, and rethinking it costs a lot less than building something new.