How AI Is Changing the Way Couples Handle Prenuptial Agreements

As costs and complexity push couples away from traditional prenups, a new wave of AI-powered tools is making legal agreements faster and more accessible.

For decades, prenuptial agreements have bee an awkward topic of conversation. Often discussed, but rarely executed and the reason is simple, cost.

A traditional prenuptial agreement can run you anywhere from a few thousand dollars to well over $10,000 depending on the complexity. For many couples, especially those earlier in their careers find themselves delaying the decision or avoiding it entirely due to the cost. That gap has created a disconnect over the last two decades where interest in prenups has grown, but adoption has not kept up pace.

Today, younger couples are approaching marriage differently than their predecessors. Many are entering relationships later, with established careers, savings, and financial obligations already in place. Dual income homes are the norm, and student debt is extremely common. Financial planning before marriage is no longer seen as pessimistic, rather it is viewed as responsible.

With rising demand a new category of tools are emerging to meet it, platforms offering online prenup experience are reshaping how prenuptial agreements are created. Instead of weeks of meetings and revisions, couples are guided through structured questionnaires covering assets, liabilities, income, and preferences. What you’re left with is a comprehensive document tailored to the laws of their jurisdiction, often completed in a single session.

What used to require multiple professionals and a significant investment of time is being compressed into a streamlined, digital process. One company worth mentioning is Prenups.ai, which uses artificial intelligence to generate agreements across all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Canadian provinces. The platform incorporates jurisdiction-specific considerations, allowing couples to create a state-specific prenup that reflects local legal requirements.

At a price point that is a fraction of traditional legal services, tools like this represent a shift in how legal protection is accessed. They are not positioned as replacements for legal counsel, but as alternatives for couples who might otherwise go without any agreement at all.

This raises the question many couples still have. Do these agreements hold up? In practice, enforceability has less to do with how a document is generated and more to do with how it is executed. Courts tend to look for the same core elements. Full financial disclosure from both parties. Voluntary agreement without pressure. Adequate time for review. And terms that are not fundamentally unfair.

An AI prenup that follows those principles can meet the same legal standards as one drafted through a traditional process. The difference is not the law, but accessibility.

That accessibility is part of a broader shift happening across legal services. Standardized documents, from wills to business contracts, are increasingly being handled through technology. For many consumers, the barrier is no longer understanding the need. It is finding a way to act on it without high cost or friction.

Prenuptial agreements are now entering that same transition. For couples who already see them as practical, the decision is becoming less about whether they want one, and more about how they choose to get it done.