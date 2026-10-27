How Celebrities Unwind Away From the Spotlight

Famous people turn to everyday hobbies, personal rituals, and quiet moments to recharge.

Celebrities often have busy schedules filled with public appearances, work-related travel, and professional responsibilities. Many people find celebrity lifestyles fascinating but difficult to relate to. However, famous individuals often relax in surprisingly ordinary ways despite their wealth and fame.

Some celebrities enjoy outdoor recreation, while others gravitate toward creative hobbies or quieter routines. In interviews, celebrities sometimes share their relaxation habits away from the spotlight. From building elaborate LEGO sets to woodworking and meditation, celebrities unwind in different ways.

How celebrities spend their free time often reveals interests that differ from the public’s perception. An actor who plays serious characters in film and television may enjoy playful hobbies. In contrast, a famous musician who plays to arena crowds may prefer quiet activities like gardening and baking.

The Slow Smoke

Cigars have become a popular part of celebrity culture. One of the most famous cigar connoisseurs is Michael Jordan. In an interview with Cigar Aficionado, he shared how he started smoking cigars in 1993. During drives to Chicago Bulls home games, Jordan would smoke a cigar to relax. Cigars became a part of his pre-game routine.

Cigars have become a part of championship celebrations and other public sporting events. Other celebrities have publicly shared that smoking a cigar is a personal habit.

Smaller formats are also available for people who prefer an alternative to longer-lasting cigars. Cigarillos and mini cigars are made for shorter smoking periods.

Games and Hobbies

Different table games can provide enjoyment and relaxation. Table games can bring friends together for some competitive fun. Those who prefer solitary activities can also enjoy an assortment of table games.

Jennifer Tilly is an accomplished poker player who participates in tournaments. Other celebrities like Tobey Maguire enjoy high-stakes poker games with other Hollywood celebrities. Hollywood’s underground high-stakes poker games helped inspire the film Molly’s Game.

Building elaborate LEGO sets is another hobby that some celebrities enjoy. One celebrity LEGO enthusiast is David Beckham, one of the world’s most famous soccer players. Building LEGO sets, like a model of London’s Tower Bridge, helps him feel calm.

Both table games and building projects require concentration and can help develop skills unrelated to the celebrity’s work. These activities offer opportunities to relax or socialize.

The Open Air

Many celebrities turn to the great outdoors during their off time, participating in a wide range of competitive sports and more leisurely activities. Some celebrities enjoy socializing, while others seek more solitary relaxation. Gardening is another popular activity, while cycling and hiking offer a more athletic way to enjoy being outside. Many of these activities are accessible to ordinary people without celebrity-sized budgets.

Michael Jordan is a celebrity and an avid golfer. He has enjoyed the sport for decades, playing it during his professional basketball career. Golf gives him another opportunity to compete, and he has participated in celebrity golf tournaments.

Until George Clooney had a serious accident in 2018 in Italy, he was an enthusiastic motorcyclist. He often rode motorcycles with friends and enjoyed his time on the road. He hasn’t ridden since.

Like anyone else, celebrities’ interests may change over time or be dependent on their age and circumstances. The outdoors offers many hobbies that let people enjoy fresh air, sunshine, and nature.

The Maker’s Hour

Some celebrities enjoy hobbies that let them make something tangible. Whether it’s furniture, baked goods, paintings, or pottery, they enjoy making something by hand. This is a departure from the spotlight of the stage or cameras.

Best known for playing Ron Swanson on Parks and Recreation, Nick Offerman is an accomplished woodworker. The actor runs his own woodworking shop and makes furniture and other wooden objects, including canoes. Offerman started woodworking before he rose to television fame and has written books about woodworking and craftsmanship. It’s a hobby that requires precision, planning, and patience.

Taylor Swift, one of today’s most popular musical artists, enjoys baking in her off time. She often shares photographs of her homemade baked goods on social media. Cookies are one of her specialties, and she enjoys baking for her friends. Baking is a creative hobby that she can enjoy away from performing.

The Quiet Mode

Not every celebrity chooses a hobby that involves physical activity or creating something with their hands. Quiet time at home reading, meditating, listening to music, or simply relaxing is an alternative after a busy workweek. For those who interact with cast, crews, bandmates, or other performers, a quiet routine helps them unwind.

Establishing a quiet home routine doesn’t cost much. Creating a quiet-time routine at home requires little equipment and can adapt to busy schedules.

Oprah Winfrey has spoken publicly about the importance of practicing meditation in her personal life. She has incorporated a time for quiet reflection into her daily schedule.

Winfrey is also an enthusiastic reader who often featured authors on her daytime show. She founded Oprah’s Book Club in 1996, and many of her selections have become instant bestsellers. Reading books is an enjoyable way for Winfrey to explore ideas and stories beyond her television and business endeavors.

Jennifer Aniston, famous for her role on Friends, is also passionate about meditation. It is an important part of her morning routine.

She also prioritizes sleep and limits her screen time before bedtime. Her quiet time at home helps her unwind from the demands of acting and public appearances.

What the A-List Knows That We Forget

The amount of leisure time people have often depends on their work schedules and family responsibilities. That time is precious, so hobbies should interest the individual. Hobbies shouldn’t be another responsibility; they should be something to enjoy. Some hobbies are established in childhood, while others are discovered through friends and family. It may take a few tries to find a hobby, but finding one that helps an individual relax is worth the effort.

Like anyone else, celebrities have different interests, personalities, and preferences. While some enjoy competitive activities, others may prefer quiet or creative hobbies. As their careers advance, as they grow older, or as their personal lives evolve, those hobbies may change over time. Sometimes they return to hobbies they enjoyed in their youth. What someone enjoys doing in their free time doesn’t necessarily depend on their status or pocketbook.

Many of the activities that celebrities enjoy are also accessible to regular folks. A celebrity-sized budget isn’t necessary for hobbies like reading, baking, building LEGO sets, or spending time outdoors hiking, biking, or gardening. Whether someone wants to compete in poker or golf, or bake cookies, is up to them. Hobbies should reflect an individual’s interests and are a personal choice, not a reflection of wealth or celebrity status.