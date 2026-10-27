How Furla Built Nearly a Century of Timeless Italian Style

It’s estimated that in the United States, roughly 90% of family-owned businesses fail to survive to the third generation. In industries such as fashion, where trends can change dramatically, the possibility of long-term success can seem fleeting at best.

Yet in 2027, Italian brand Furla will celebrate its 100th anniversary, even as it continues to produce the same items that it created at the outset: leather handbags. The company’s consistency, quality and commitment to its foundational values has helped it maintain a lasting presence in the fashion world.

A Founding Vision

Furla was founded by Aldo Furlanetto in Bologna, Italy in 1927. Furlanetto had a simple, clear vision when he started the company. He wanted to bring authentic Italian craftsmanship to women around the world. With his leather handbags and other goods, the focus was to create items that were beautifully crafted and practical, while also having a timeless design — a vision the company has tried to follow ever since.

Another key to Furla’s founding story was Furlanetto’s belief that premium craftsmanship could be aspirational without becoming unattainable for its target audience.

In fashion and so many other areas, the price point is used to communicate the quality or aspirational nature of the product. But when the product is priced too high, it loses that aspirational quality. When it becomes unattainable, it loses its appeal. But with the right balance, it can still be both aspirational and attainable.

With these founding principles, Furla has always sought to offer thoughtfully designed, well-crafted products at an accessible price point. This approach has allowed the brand to make contemporary Italian design more attainable, offering women the opportunity to invest in pieces that combine style, quality and everyday functionality

Finding a Style That Endures

A critical factor that has played a prominent role in Furla’s longevity is its signature understated, yet elegant style, something that has been part of the brand from the beginning.

Especially with leather products, an understated style is going to stand the test of time much better than something flashy that is trying to jump on the latest trend. Over the years, the company has found that it can still offer distinctive designs even when the style is relatively understated, which has helped make their products into something that women reach for year after year.

This mindset can be seen across Furla’s entire product line, which has expanded beyond its signature handbags to also include footwear and small leather goods and accessories. The company embraces color in its products, but does so in a more sophisticated and subtle manner, preferring natural leather finishes in most cases.

Designs have a distinct high-end look that also incorporates helpful features for everyday use, such as the inclusion of interior slip pockets, adjustable handles and a magnetic snap closure for the handbags.

These design principles mean that both mothers and daughters often find products in Furla’s lineup that appeal to them. The brand’s understated, yet elegant style enables its products to become a good fit for a variety of personal styles.

Building Community

While a clear founding vision and a commitment to an enduring design style have certainly helped Furla stand the test of time, they don’t tell the full story on their own. The company’s focus on creativity, particularly through community efforts, has also played a role in its longevity.

In 2008, Giovanna Furlanetto helped the company establish Fondazione Furla, a fund that supports Italy’s emerging contemporary artists, as well as cultural exchange programs. By supporting the next generation of creatives, the company has been able to find new inspiration that is still true to the ideas of Italian craftsmanship and elegance, as well as build a thriving community around the brand itself.

These ongoing community initiatives have helped the company remain a staple in Italy, while also helping it maintain its distinct Italian identity even as it has expanded to make its products available in over 100 countries.

A Century of Style

Few companies are able to reach the milestone that Furla will celebrate in 2027. By staying true to its heritage while continuing to evolve with its audience and the changing fashion landscape, Furla has been able to grow into a timeless yet contemporary fashion brand.

Even though it hasn’t been in the headlines in the ways that other fashion brands sometimes are, the company’s consistent approach has allowed it to emerge on the global stage as a notable player, just in time for its 100th anniversary.