How One Entrepreneur Is Using AI to Solve Major Challenges In the Natural Gas Industry

The natural gas industry is hardly immune to challenges. Deloitte notes that shifting policies and rising costs present significant barriers to the growth of the oil and gas industries as a whole, even as digital transformation strategies can help create new opportunities. American-produced natural gas is increasingly viewed as a strategic advantage in the current geopolitical climate, but operational inefficiency is largely holding back those possibilities.

These are the challenges Jay Bhatty, author and founder and CEO of NatGasHub.com, seeks to resolve. Bhatty has made it his mission to address the operational inefficiencies plaguing the natural gas industry caused by fragmented systems, unstructured data and manual workflows. By incorporating AI, automation and centralized platforms, Bhatty aims to be at the forefront of making natural gas a viable energy solution for the future.

Confronting a Fragmented Industry

As Bhatty explains, the biggest challenge facing the natural gas industry is its data fragmentation. “Instead of being centralized, the U.S. natural gas system is a patchwork network containing hundreds of pipelines. And each of these have their own processes and data formats that energy traders need to deal with,” he says.

“This root problem creates a wide host of challenges. For one, it has required repetitive, time-consuming and error-prone manual data entry. The nomination processes require constant updates. And without standardized data formats across the different pipelines, it can become nearly impossible for energy traders to get a single unified source they can use for their decision-making.”

In Bhatty’s personal experience as a natural gas trader, he found himself re-entering the same data multiple times as he navigated dozens of systems — a clear indicator of where using AI had the potential to make a difference for the entire industry.

Leveraging AI to Transform Data

Workflow inefficiencies were only one part of the problem. Data complexity was having the biggest impact on natural gas trading inefficiencies, especially with the large quantity of unstructured data that is present in the industry. From PDF files and invoices to tariff documents, the sheer quantity of unstructured data poses a major problem for most energy traders.

“Take pipeline tariffs,” Bhatty offers as an example.

“These are complex legal documents that govern the pricing and capacity of a pipeline. However, while these documents are crucial for natural gas profitability, they are also highly unstructured and frequently updated. Manual analysis can take hours, and with so much information in each document, it can be all too easy to miss important details. But when we use focused AI tools, the language models are able to quickly interpret tariff documents, detect changes and deliver actionable insights for the end user.”

This isn’t the only area where Bhatty sees significant potential for AI applications. By combining AI with robotic process automation, natural gas professionals are able to outsource repetitive tasks like data aggregation and reporting. AI bots can replicate entire workflows related to nominations, leaving natural gas traders with more time to focus on higher-value strategy.

Furthermore, AI’s ability to standardize inconsistent formats and extract key variables, even when dealing with hundreds of pipeline sources, enables improved tracking of tariffs, pipeline notices and other important documentation. With the right use of AI and centralized data, Bhatty believes that natural gas traders can enjoy better pipeline visibility and a reduced risk of errors, resulting in faster and more profitable trading decisions.

Creating a Centralized Hub

Using AI as the foundation, Bhatty developed NatGasHub.com to serve as a centralized platform that could serve as the single unified interface for natural gas pipeline interactions — the missing piece that had contributed to his own frustrations within the industry.

“By using AI resources as our foundation, we have been able to aggregate data from over 300 pipelines into this platform, while also allowing users to submit multiple gas nominations simultaneously,” he explains.

“They can submit noms from anywhere and with any device, all while staying FERC and NAESB compliant. And because the system automatically syncs data with trading and risk systems to provide real-time updates on pipeline notices and volumes, traders can quickly get the information they need to make smarter decisions.”

Even when users may not feel like they are directly interacting with AI, the underlying intelligence tools provide a streamlined solution that eliminates the need for manual interactions, greatly reducing trading timelines and operational friction.

In short, the system is designed to deliver on the core promises of AI, but with a model specifically tailored to natural gas. By improving market transparency and increasing efficiency, these AI systems are poised to help traders scale their operations while maintaining healthy trading margins.

Powering the Future of Natural Gas

Bhatty believes his AI-powered approach is foundational for the future of the natural gas industry. As energy logistics become increasingly complex, utilizing AI as a core operating layer that can drive real-time, data-driven decision-making can help directly address the fragmentation and data complexity issues that have long plagued the entire industry.

As natural gas producers become more efficient by leveraging AI, they can then find more cost-effective solutions that strengthen their output and the industry as a whole.