How One Miami Startup Is Reimagining Networking Through Sport and Lifestyle

For Pierre Aurimond, the idea for Flexmode began with a problem many successful professionals know well. After years of working in institutional finance in Paris and London, Aurimond relocated to Miami and quickly discovered that building meaningful relationships in a new city was harder than expected.

“As a newcomer, I found it surprisingly difficult to build real connections,” he says. “Networking events felt transactional, social platforms were superficial, and there wasn’t an easy way to meet people I genuinely clicked with.”

The experience sparked an idea that would eventually become Flexmode, a members-only platform designed to connect active professionals through sports, wellness experiences, and curated social events. Launched in Miami earlier this year, Flexmode is built around a simple belief: shared experiences create stronger relationships than traditional networking ever could.

“The insight was simple,” says Aurimond. Sport and lifestyle naturally bring people together. Whether it’s training, playing tennis, attending a wellness event, or sharing a drink afterward, real relationships tend to form when people are doing something they genuinely enjoy.”

Unlike traditional fitness apps that focus on performance tracking or class bookings, Flexmode combines sport, lifestyle, and community into a single experience. Members create profiles based on their interests, preferred activities, skill levels, and schedules. The platform’s AI-powered technology then helps connect them with compatible people, events, and experiences.

Members can connect through sports, wellness experiences, and curated events throughout the city. The goal is not simply to help people stay active, but to build meaningful relationships and network.

“Flexmode is not just a fitness app,” says Aurimond. “It’s a way to elevate your life through who you spend it with. “Miami was a natural place to launch.

Miami has become a destination for entrepreneurs, executives, investors, and creatives relocating from around the world. Many arrive knowing few people and looking for a community that aligns with both their personal and professional lifestyles.” Miami is full of ambitious newcomers,” Aurimond says.

People are active year-round, they’re building businesses, they’re pursuing opportunities, and many are looking for authentic connections in a city they recently moved to.

Membership is selective by design. Applicants are reviewed before being accepted, creating a community that prioritizes quality and engagement over scale. Once inside, members receive recommendations for experiences, events, and connections that align with their interests.

The company has already partnered on a growing number of activations across South Florida, including wellness and recovery experiences at Gio Midtown Residences, private golf sessions with TheTips Golf, wellness programming with Cosmo Contour Spa and the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, and a FIFA World Cup cocktail event hosted alongside Ocean Drive Magazine at Seaspice.

While technology powers the platform, Aurimond says the product itself is intentionally human.” AI works behind the scenes,” he explains. “It helps us make smarter recommendations, surface the right people, and connect members with the right experiences. But the goal isn’t more screen time. The goal is getting people into the room, onto the court, or into an experience faster.”

That focus reflects what Aurimond believes is the next major evolution in wellness. “The last decade was about optimization,” he says. “People focused on trackers, apps, biohacking, and individual performance. The next decade is about belonging. People want community. They want shared experiences. They want to feel connected to the people around them.”

As the company grows, Aurimond sees Flexmode becoming far more than a sports platform.”Sport and lifestyle are the entry point,” he says. “Over time, Flexmode becomes the layer underneath your social life. It’s who you train with, who you dine with, who you travel with, and who you build with.”

The company is currently raising its seed round after initially being bootstrapped by Aurimond himself. Expansion plans already include Houston, followed by cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Austin, London, Dubai, and Toronto.

For Aurimond, however, the vision remains remarkably simple.

Every city has ambitious people searching for meaningful connections and memorable experiences. Flexmode’s goal is to make those relationships easier to find. “We want to become the way ambitious people experience a city,” he says. “Not just through places, but through the people they meet along the way.”





