How to Buy a Business in 2026 as the Acquisition Boom Grows

If you have ever wondered how to buy a business instead of building one from scratch, 2026 may be the best year in a generation to learn, according to a Forbes report on the small business acquisition boom. A wave of retiring owners and a maturing financing market are pushing acquisition entrepreneurship, also called entrepreneurship through acquisition, from a niche MBA idea into a mainstream path.

For young entrepreneurs, this matters because it changes the math on risk. Rather than gambling years on an unproven idea, you can step into a company that already has customers, revenue, and systems in place. The tradeoff is that buying well requires capital discipline and careful diligence, not just hustle.

The power behind these abundant acquisitions

The core driver is demographic. The author of the aforementioned Forbes report highlights key survey data, saying, “According to a 2026 succession survey reported by JPMorgan Chase, 40% of small business owners plan to retire within the next decade.” She adds, “70% are either early in succession planning or have no formal succession plan at all.” That gap creates a huge supply of businesses that need new owners.

The numbers are striking. Roughly 10 million businesses in the United States are expected to change hands over the coming decade, representing an estimated $10 trillion in enterprise value. Many of these are profitable, unglamorous companies in trades, services, and light manufacturing that rarely make startup headlines but throw off real cash.

Younger buyers are noticing. More than a third of Gen Z and Millennial owners now report their future plans to buy businesses from soon-to-be retired business owners. This is a shift that is broadening who gets to run a meaningful company. Some of that appetite also shows up in adjacent capital moves, like the way private equity is eyeing franchise brands.

Why buying can beat building for young founders

Starting a company from zero means finding a problem, building a product, and hunting for your first customer, often with no salary for years. Buying an existing business skips much of that. You inherit revenue on day one, along with staff, suppliers, and a track record you can study before you commit.

That head start is why some operators argue acquisition can be far safer than a launch, provided you finance it intelligently and diligence it honestly. You are buying proof, not a pitch deck. The challenge shifts from creating demand to running and improving something that already works.

It also changes the skills you need. Instead of relentless product invention, you need operational judgment: how to keep a team motivated, retain key customers, and make smart decisions in the first 90 days. Those are the same muscles founders build when scaling a startup and hiring the right people, just applied to a company you did not create.

How to actually buy a business

The process has three broad stages: search, diligence, and financing. First, define your target by industry, size, and location, then source deals through brokers, online marketplaces, and direct outreach to owners. A clear thesis beats a scattershot hunt.

Second, run diligence. Verify the financials, understand why the owner is selling, and check how dependent the business is on that person. The U.S. Small Business Administration offers a helpful primer on evaluating and buying an existing business that is worth reading before you make an offer. Treat the seller’s numbers as claims to be tested, not facts.

Third, finance the deal. Capital that could not reach smaller acquisitions five years ago is increasingly available through non-bank lenders, private credit funds, seller financing, and search funds. Building a simple plan for the first year helps here, and studying business plan examples can sharpen how you present the deal to lenders and partners.

Risks and what to watch

Acquisition is not a shortcut around hard work. Overpaying, underestimating customer concentration, or missing hidden debt can turn a promising deal into a trap. The businesses that look cheapest are sometimes cheap for a reason, so patience protects you.

Watch how the financing ecosystem evolves. As more lenders prioritize deal economics over rigid collateral checklists, terms may loosen, which is good for buyers but can also inflate prices. Keep your discipline even when money is easy.

The bigger trend is unlikely to reverse. As more successful buyers become visible and the support network around acquisition matures, expect entrepreneurship through acquisition to keep deepening. For a young founder willing to learn the craft, buying a business is no longer a backup plan. It is a legitimate front door to ownership.