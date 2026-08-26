How to Start a Business With AI: What Founders Plan

Most aspiring American founders now assume artificial intelligence will be part of their launch, according to survey results published on August 20, 2026 and commissioned by Intuit QuickBooks. Sixty-five percent of aspiring US business owners said they are likely to use AI to help launch a venture this year, and only 16% ruled the tools out entirely.

That number matters because it changes what your competition looks like. If you are building anything customer-facing in 2026, assume the person entering your category next month has a working landing page, a brand kit and a market scan before they have a single customer. Speed at the starting line is no longer a differentiator, so your edge has to come from somewhere else.

What the Survey Actually Found

QuickBooks fielded the study in December 2025 across four countries, polling more than 3,000 US adults plus 1,500 respondents each in Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. The US stood out on enthusiasm. Thirty-one percent of American respondents said they were very likely to use AI when launching, at least five percentage points ahead of every other market surveyed.

Intent to start something is climbing too. One in three US adults said they plan to launch a business or side hustle in 2026, which the report frames as a 94% jump over the prior year. Read that alongside the solopreneur economy and the picture is consistent: more people are starting, and most are starting alone.

Where AI Earns Its Keep Early

Respondents were specific about the jobs they want AI to handle. The three most cited tasks all sit in the pre-revenue phase, before a founder has any signal about what customers want.

Planned AI use among aspiring US founders (Intuit QuickBooks, 2026) Task Share planning to use AI Idea generation and market research 29% Websites and product listings 19% Naming, logos and branding assets 14%

Notice what is missing. Nobody is leading with sales conversations, pricing tests or retention work. Those are the activities that decide whether a business survives its second year, and they still require a human in the room.

The Gap AI Does Not Close

The same survey named the two biggest obstacles to starting. Twenty-four percent pointed to a shortage of time, and 22% cited a shortage of business know-how. AI genuinely helps with the first one. It compresses a week of setup into an afternoon.

The second gap is harder. A model can draft your pricing page, but it cannot tell you whether $49 a month is the right number for your specific buyer. That judgment comes from talking to people who might pay you. Founders who skip that step end up with a polished business that nobody asked for.

A Launch Stack Worth Copying

Use AI for the reversible decisions and reserve your own hours for the irreversible ones. In practice, that means letting a model draft your first landing page copy, then spending the saved time on ten customer calls.

Build a short research brief before you generate anything. List your buyer, the problem, the alternatives they use today and the price they pay. Feed that brief into every prompt so your outputs stay grounded. Founders comparing options will find useful categories in this roundup of AI tools for startups.

Then set a rule for yourself. Anything a customer sees gets human review before it ships. Generated content that goes out unedited is how new brands end up sounding identical to every competitor.

What Changes if Adoption Holds

Millennials are the group to watch. Forty percent said they are very likely to use AI when launching, and 75% expect to use it in some form. Both figures run ahead of Gen Z at 59% and Gen X at 61% for overall use.

If that pattern persists, expect crowded categories to get louder fast. Differentiation will move toward things models cannot generate: distribution relationships, community trust and proprietary customer data. The rise of Gen Z entrepreneurs is already pushing brands in that direction.

Watch pricing pressure too. When production costs fall for everyone, the floor drops. Businesses that compete only on output volume will feel it first. The full methodology and additional findings are available in the Intuit QuickBooks entrepreneurship report.

Common Questions About AI and New Businesses

Can AI validate a business idea for me?

It can map competitors and summarize a market quickly. However, real validation still requires prospects agreeing to pay, so treat AI output as a starting hypothesis.

Which launch task should I hand over first?

Start with your website copy and product listings. The work is repetitive, the output is easy to review, and mistakes are cheap to fix.

Will customers notice AI-generated branding?

Increasingly, yes. Generic names and lookalike logos are becoming a signal of low effort, so invest human judgment in anything that carries your identity.

Does AI reduce the need for a business plan?

No. It speeds up drafting, but the assumptions behind your numbers still have to be yours to defend.

The opportunity here is not adoption. Nearly everyone is adopting. The opportunity is spending the hours AI hands back on the parts of your business that compound.