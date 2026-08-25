How Weighted Vests Are Changing How People Approach Daily Movement

Adding resistance to walks, workouts, and daily activities can support a more consistent fitness approach.

Walking is an easy way to stay active every day, making it a good exercise option for people looking for a fitness routine they can stick to. It’s an exercise that doesn’t require much equipment or gym visits. People can stroll through their neighborhood or enjoy a local walking path if they don’t have a treadmill at home.

If someone wants to add intensity to their walking workouts, they can use a weighted vest. A weighted vest works by increasing resistance on muscles, which builds strength. Weighted vests are becoming a popular fitness tool not only for workouts and walks, but also for daily routines.

A Weighted Vest That Fits Into Anyone’s Lifestyle

The ZULU Weighted Vest was designed to fit into people’s existing lifestyles. The company that created the vest believes that people should be able to make small changes to their daily habits instead of changing their lifestyle.

“We know most people aren’t looking to completely reinvent their routines. They’re looking for small ways to make the routines they already have work harder for them,” said Jill Pearson, Executive Vice President at Leapfrog Brands. “The ZULU Weighted Vest was designed with that in mind, helping transform everyday movement into an opportunity to build strength and support overall wellness.”

A Company Focused on Making Healthy Habits Easier to Maintain

ZULU was founded in Chicago in 2011 and focuses on creating products that fit into people’s everyday lives. The company believes that products should be designed to make habits easy to maintain. It doesn’t concentrate on extreme fitness or performance-driven training. The ZULU weighted vest was designed with this philosophy.

“Today’s consumers aren’t looking for more hours in the day. They’re looking to make the most of the time they have,” said Jackson Mayfield, Senior Industrial Designer. “We designed these vests to feel wearable, comfortable, and approachable, whether you’re heading out for a walk, navigating a busy schedule, or carving out a few moments for yourself. Progress doesn’t have to be loud to be meaningful.”

Designed With Everyday Activities in Mind

The ZULU Weighted Vest was built for walks, workouts, and everyday activities. It has a unisex fit with chest and side straps that adjust to fit chests between 31 and 54 inches.

The vest also has stretch pockets on the shoulder straps so that people can keep their phone, keys, or cards within easy reach. For added safety, the vests include reflective details to make the wearer more visible in low-light conditions.

People want a convenient product that is comfortable, easy to clean, and simple to use. The ZULU Weighted Vest has a removable Fresh Layer™ outer cover that helps manage sweat and odor through multiple wears.

It is also machine washable, and the weighted insert can be spot-cleaned when needed.

The growing popularity of weighted vests shows that people want fitness products that support daily habits. Instead of adding another task to their full schedule, a weighted vest enhances activities they’re already doing every day.

Learn more about the ZULU Weighted Vest at ZULUAthletic.com.