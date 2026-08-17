Inflation in 2026 Cools to 3.4% as Energy Costs Bite

The July inflation report landed on August 12 with a familiar message for anyone running a business: prices are still climbing, just slowly. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said the Consumer Price Index rose 0.1% from June, and the annual rate eased to 3.4% from 3.5%. Core prices, which strip out food and energy, gained 0.2%.

For founders, the headline number hides the real story. Inflation in 2026 is cooling on paper, yet energy costs are surging and wage growth is lagging. That mix squeezes margins and complicates pricing. So the report matters less as a data point and more as a planning signal for the rest of the year.

What the July Numbers Actually Say

The month-over-month move was small, but the annual figures tell a fuller story. Here are the key readings from the July release.

Selected figures from the BLS Consumer Price Index, July 2026. Measure July 2026 Headline CPI, monthly +0.1% Headline CPI, annual 3.4% Core CPI, monthly +0.2% Core CPI, annual 2.5% Energy, annual +14.7% Gasoline, annual +24.6%

Both the core monthly and annual readings slipped 0.1 point from June, according to the BLS release. That points to gradual cooling underneath the surface, even as energy keeps the top-line number sticky.

Why Energy Is the Real Pressure Point

Energy prices climbed 14.7% over the past 12 months, and the pain was worse at the pump. Gasoline rose 24.6% year over year, while fuel oil jumped 39.1%. Drivers paid an average of $4.04 a gallon in mid-August, up from about $3.14 a year earlier, per AAA.

These costs ripple into everything a business ships, stocks, or delivers. Because energy feeds freight, packaging, and travel, a founder can feel the increase long before it shows up in a supplier invoice. As a result, budgets built on last year’s fuel prices are already out of date.

The Margin Squeeze Founders Should Plan For

Wages are growing at about 3.2%, which trails the 3.4% inflation rate. So workers are losing a little ground, and customers feel it. That gap tends to cool discretionary spending, which hits young brands first.

Borrowing stays expensive too. The recent Fed interest rate decision held rates steady, so cheap capital is not coming to the rescue this quarter. Meanwhile, hiring has slowed, as the latest July jobs report made clear. Founders therefore need to protect cash and defend pricing at the same time.

What to Do Before the Next Report

Start with the inputs you can measure. Review your energy-sensitive costs, such as shipping, delivery, and utilities, and model a 10% to 15% increase. Then decide in advance how you would respond, whether through pricing, packaging changes, or smarter routing.

Next, revisit pricing with confidence rather than fear. Small, well-communicated increases usually beat one large jump. Finally, keep a close watch on demand, because a cautious consumer can undo a careful budget. For more on planning through a slow patch, our take on the recession 2026 outlook lays out a simple approach.

Inflation in 2026: Quick Questions

What was the July 2026 inflation rate?

The annual CPI rate was 3.4% in July, down slightly from 3.5% in June, while monthly prices rose 0.1%.

Why do gas prices keep rising if inflation is cooling?

Energy is volatile and sits outside core inflation. Gasoline rose 24.6% over the year even as the broader rate eased.

What should founders watch next?

Watch energy costs, wage trends, and consumer demand, since those three shape margins more than the headline number.

The next CPI release will show whether energy keeps distorting an otherwise calmer picture. Until then, founders who plan for higher fuel costs and softer demand will be the ones who protect their margins.