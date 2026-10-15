Inflation Report Day: How Founders Should Plan for CPI

Today is inflation report day. According to Kiplinger’s preview, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish September consumer prices at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, and the consensus calls for 3.6% annual inflation. August came in at 3.4%.

That gap may look small, yet it flows straight into your costs, your pricing, and your customers’ patience. Marketing budgets feel it too, so it pairs well with the latest social media trends when you decide where each dollar goes. Here is how to turn one data release into a plan.

What Economists Expect From the CPI Number

Forecasters expect headline prices to rise 0.6% for the month, with core inflation (which strips out food and energy) up 0.2%. Core is projected at 2.5% for the year. Kiplinger’s David Payne sees annual inflation ending 2026 near 4%.

Consensus expectations for the September CPI release Measure Monthly Annual Headline CPI 0.6% 3.6% Core CPI 0.2% 2.5%

August’s increase was led by gasoline, fuel oil, shelter, and airfares. Energy costs are expected to stay high while the Middle East situation remains unresolved.

Why Fuel Costs Hit Small Companies First

FXStreet reports that U.S. diesel climbed from $5.60 to $6.38 per gallon, an increase of about 14%. Wells Fargo analysts see pricier transportation pushing up grocery bills. If you ship products or rely on delivery partners, those costs arrive on your invoices quickly.

For example, a product business moving inventory by truck may see freight surcharges before it sees any change in the headline number. Our look at the freight brokerage shake-up explains how shippers can protect themselves with better contracts and more than one carrier.

The Fed Question Behind the Headline

The Fed hiked borrowing costs in mid-September, its first increase in three years, and said inflation is still running high. Its next decision comes October 28, and markets currently price about an 80% chance of a hold. Weak payroll growth of 29,000 jobs in September, against 90,000 expected, has cooled talk of another hike.

UBS says a print close to forecast gives the Fed room to wait. A hotter core number, however, could revive hike talk. Because your loan rates and card costs follow Fed moves, a surprise matters even if you never read an economic report.

How to Plan Pricing and Cash Around Inflation

You do not need to guess the number. You need a plan that works across the likely outcomes. Use the checklist below, and read the median net worth data to understand how stretched your customers already are.

Review supplier contracts and ask which price increases are coming before they land.

Decide in advance what trigger would make you raise prices, and by how much.

Communicate changes early and plainly, because trust holds up better than surprises.

Keep variable-rate debt on a short list and know your monthly payment at a higher rate.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics explains exactly how the index is built on its CPI overview page. Knowing the basket helps you judge which categories matter most to your customers.

Three Ways the Number Could Land

FXStreet outlines how markets may react to a surprise. A monthly reading of 0.7% or higher could revive talk of an October rate hike. A reading of 0.4% or lower would likely reinforce the case for a hold, and a result near consensus should leave expectations mostly unchanged.

You can build a simple response for each case. If inflation runs hot, move fast on supplier talks and think harder about price changes. If it comes in cool, resist the urge to relax spending, since one month rarely changes the trend. If it lands on target, stay the course and keep tracking your own costs.

The point is to decide before the news arrives. Founders who wait for the release and then improvise tend to make rushed choices, such as emergency discounts or sudden price jumps. A written plan with clear triggers keeps your team calm and your customers informed.

Quick Answers on the Inflation Report

What is the difference between headline and core CPI?

Headline includes food and energy. Core leaves them out to show the underlying trend.

Should I raise prices after a high reading?

Raise them when your own costs and margins require it, not because a headline looks scary. Data from your books beats national averages.

What to Watch After Today

Look at gasoline, shelter, and transportation inside the report, since those categories feed your costs most directly. Then watch the October 28 Fed meeting. If prices run hot and rates rise again, the cheapest time to lock in supplier terms and refinance debt may be now.

Finally, share the plan with your team. Sales, operations, and finance should all know which cost changes would trigger action, and who decides. Shared rules cut confusion, so when the next report arrives, your company responds in hours instead of weeks.