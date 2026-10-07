Inside Payments Therapist: The Company Taking a Different Approach to Complex Payments Challenges

Founded by industry veteran Jason Kafer, Payments Therapist combines specialized expertise, hands-on problem-solving, and an expanding PCI practice to help businesses navigate the complexities of modern payments.





For many businesses, payment processing is one of the most essential components of daily operations, yet it is also one of the most complex. Behind every transaction sits an interconnected network of financial institutions, technology providers, security requirements, compliance obligations, and operational processes. When something goes wrong, identifying the underlying problem can require expertise that extends well beyond traditional payment processing.

Payments Therapist, a specialized consulting firm based in St. Petersburg, Florida, was created to address precisely these challenges. Founded by Jason Kafer, the company brings together experienced payments professionals to diagnose complex problems, identify opportunities, and help organizations implement practical solutions across their payment operations.

Its approach reflects a central philosophy: solving a payments problem requires understanding the entire environment in which that problem exists.

A Different Model for Payments Consulting

Traditional consulting engagements frequently begin with a predefined scope, a specific deliverable, or an isolated business challenge. Payments Therapist takes a broader approach, examining how a business’s financial, technical, operational, and compliance components interact.

“Payments Therapist was born out of seeing companies struggle with problems that traditional consulting wasn’t equipped to solve,” says Kafer, Founder and CEO of Payments Therapist. “They don’t need another report telling them what’s wrong. They need experienced people who understand the payments ecosystem, can get to the root of the problem, and know how to fix it.”

A problem that initially appears to involve processing costs, for example, may be connected to payment infrastructure, contractual arrangements, operational inefficiencies, or technology decisions. Similarly, a compliance challenge may reveal gaps in internal accountability, documentation, vendor oversight, or organizational processes.

By examining these interconnected factors, the firm works to identify underlying causes and develop solutions that address more than the immediate symptoms.

Payments Therapist structures its engagements around three service models: Couch Sessions, Treatment Plans, and Intensive Care. Each provides a different level of involvement depending on the complexity, urgency, and scope of a client’s needs.

The model allows organizations to access specialized expertise for a defined challenge or engage the firm more extensively when a situation requires coordinated execution across multiple business functions.

Addressing Challenges Across the Payments Ecosystem

Payments Therapist serves organizations operating within an increasingly interconnected financial technology landscape, including fintech companies, payment facilitators, independent software vendors, registered independent sales organizations, and complex merchants.

Its capabilities span payment strategy, infrastructure, forensic accounting, technical integrations, security, compliance, fraud and chargebacks, risk management, and operational improvement.

These disciplines frequently overlap. A fintech company expanding its services, for example, may need to evaluate its processing relationships, technology architecture, compliance responsibilities, and operational readiness simultaneously.

“Payments is never just about payments,” Kafer explains. “Technology, compliance, risk, and operations are all connected. Our team has worked inside these environments, so we understand how the pieces fit together and what happens when they don’t. That experience allows us to approach a client’s challenges from every angle and help them implement solutions that actually work.”

The firm’s multidisciplinary model is designed to help clients navigate those dependencies while maintaining a clearer understanding of the financial and operational implications of their decisions.

Rather than limiting an engagement to recommendations alone, Payments Therapist emphasizes practical involvement in addressing the challenges it identifies.

Expanding Into Continuous PCI Governance

One area receiving particular attention is Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance, where organizations must maintain security controls and demonstrate that their operations meet applicable requirements.

For growing fintech businesses, PCI responsibilities can become increasingly complex as products, systems, vendors, and organizational structures evolve. Compliance involves more than preparing documentation for an annual assessment. It requires coordination across technical teams, compliance personnel, operations, and executive leadership.

Payments Therapist is expanding its PCI practice with the addition of Wes Shattler, a former Vice President at FIS, who joins the firm as Senior Partner, PCI Services.

Shattler brings more than 25 years of cybersecurity, risk management, and compliance leadership, having supported more than 500 PCI assessments and compliance initiatives. He also served three consecutive terms on the PCI Security Standards Council Board of Advisors. His experience strengthens the firm’s ability to help organizations establish clearer accountability, navigate assessments, and maintain effective compliance programs year-round.

The expansion includes two specialized offerings: Handling Your First PCI Assessment and PCI Governance as a Service.

The first provides assessment preparation and advisory support for organizations entering formal PCI validation, including readiness evaluations, scope review, documentation preparation, evidence organization, and coordination with Qualified Security Assessors.

The second provides ongoing program leadership, helping organizations maintain policies, documentation, control ownership, remediation activities, and assessment readiness as part of their regular operations.

“Too many organizations treat PCI compliance as an annual event, when the reality is that security and compliance responsibilities exist every day,” says Shattler. “PCI Governance as a Service gives companies access to experienced leadership that can help them maintain accountability, manage evolving requirements, and stay prepared throughout the year. The goal is to build a sustainable compliance program, not simply get through the next assessment.”

The distinction is important. An organization may successfully complete an assessment, but changes to its technology, personnel, vendors, or business operations can introduce new responsibilities long before the next assessment begins.

Continuous governance helps organizations maintain visibility into those changes and manage compliance obligations as an ongoing business function.

Why Specialized Expertise Matters

As payment technology becomes more deeply integrated into software platforms and business operations, the responsibilities associated with managing payments continue to evolve.

A growing software company may become responsible for payment-related functions that were previously handled by external providers. A payment facilitator may need to coordinate increasingly complex relationships among technology partners, merchants, financial institutions, and compliance stakeholders.

These developments create situations in which individual technical or financial decisions can have consequences across multiple departments.

Payments Therapist’s model brings together the expertise needed to examine those decisions within the context of the broader organization.

The addition of Shattler further strengthens the firm’s capabilities in an area where technical requirements, business operations, and executive accountability intersect.

For clients, the objective is not simply to address an immediate issue, but to establish more effective processes and a stronger operational foundation for future growth.

Building a More Comprehensive Payments Advisory Model

Payments Therapist’s continued development reflects the increasing need for specialized, cross-functional expertise within the payments industry.

Through its consulting services and expanded PCI practice, the firm works with organizations facing challenges that require coordinated attention across financial, technical, operational, and regulatory considerations.

Its approach places experienced practitioners directly into those situations, with an emphasis on understanding the underlying problem and developing solutions that can be implemented within the client’s existing business environment.

As the payments ecosystem continues to evolve, the company is positioning its services around a straightforward objective: helping businesses understand, manage, and improve the increasingly complex systems on which their operations depend.

For more information, visit https://www.paymentstherapist.com/.