Pavan Agarwal wrote his first artificial intelligence program in 1985. Four decades later, he runs a mortgage company whose AI carries a loan from application to funding, and he puts the company name behind every decision that AI makes. As chief executive of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. (NMLS 3277), founder of Celligence LLC, and Creator of the AngelAi® lending platform, he has already built what much of the financial industry is still discussing at conferences. He built the system, put it in front of hundreds of thousands of people, and stood behind the results.

Standing behind the results is the part almost nobody else does. Most AI tools reach the user with a disclaimer attached, warning that the output may be wrong and should not be relied on. AngelAi reaches the user with a lender behind it. Sun West backs the platform’s answers with a conditional warranty, subject to published terms. The company describes that warranty as a first in the mortgage industry. Agarwal treats that difference as the whole test of whether a company has deployed AI or merely announced it.

The record behind Pavan Agarwal’s reputation

Agarwal did not arrive at artificial intelligence through the current wave. He arrived through his father’s filing cabinet.

Sun West was founded in 1980 by Hari Agarwal, a chemical engineer who treated income, credit, assets, and collateral as the basic elements of a transaction. He kept meticulous handwritten loan ledgers. His son grew up inside that business, mowing lawns, knocking on doors, and sitting in on closings. By early adulthood, Pavan had served in nearly every role in the company, including wholesale representative, brand representative, and loan originator. He wrote his first loan underwriting program in 1983 and his first AI program two years later.

That sequence is the throughline of his career. Agarwal did the manual version of nearly every job AngelAi now automates, and that history is why he trusts it to run without him. He knows what the right answer should look like because he used to produce it by hand.

He became chief executive in 2008, at the height of the financial crisis. His father asked him to take over while Pavan was in New York working through a difficult collateral margin call and Wall Street was coming apart around him. The message he recounts from his father was, in effect, get through this and the company is yours to run. He credits two things with getting him to the other side: the bankers who survived the crash, and the weight his word carried with them. He lost his father at the end of 2021, a turning point in carrying the philosophy forward rather than simply inheriting it.

The engineering record runs on a parallel track that reaches back further than most observers assume. Sun West was converting mortgage data into machine-readable, vectorized form throughout the 1990s. In 2006, the company launched an automated reverse-mortgage underwriting system it describes as the first of its kind. Around 2012, Agarwal committed the company to a self-generating cell architecture, more than a decade before the industry adopted the term “AI agents.”

The years that followed were unglamorous. The team developed the cell architecture quietly, with no product to show for a long stretch and no market pressure rewarding the effort. That is the point. The head start was earned slowly, and a competitor cannot buy it back now.

Sun West reports that AngelAi has moved more than $40 billion in consumer finance across more than 210,000 closed loans, and the platform now counts more than 415,000 registered users. The company reports helping more than 500,000 families into homes and holding over 140 patents worldwide. Sun West also reports a clean record across more than 80 audits conducted by HUD, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae. The company’s intellectual property portfolio carries a stated valuation of $119 billion, a figure assessed by Liquidax Capital. In 2025, Fast Company honored the AngelAi user experience with an Innovation by Design Award.

One number gets less attention than it deserves. Agarwal reports investing more than $150 million of his own money into AngelAi and its research arm, Celligence. He describes the company as debt-free and founder-funded rather than venture-backed. Nobody handed him a deadline, and nobody made him ship early.

The standard he set: a warranty where the industry offers a disclaimer

A warranty on an AI answer is not a marketing decision. It is an architectural one, and it closes off most of the ways a technology company would normally build a product.

AngelAi runs on what the company calls a Transactional Language ModelTM (“TLM”), a deterministic system in which the same inputs produce the same verifiable output every time. General-purpose language models work differently. A probabilistic model can return two different answers to the same question, and that behavior is acceptable when the task is drafting text. That variation becomes unacceptable when the task is calculating a borrower’s income. A TLM gives the same answer to the same file every time, and that consistency is why AngelAi comes with a warranty.

Three properties support the warranty. Traceability means every action carries a clear record of what was done, when, and why, so a decision on a borrower’s income can be followed end-to-end. Auditability means a regulator, an external auditor, or a quality-control reviewer can independently verify that each step complied with the applicable rules. Explainability means the lender can always justify why a loan was approved, declined, or conditioned.

Responsibility never leaves the lender in that arrangement. That is the design choice most of the industry has avoided because it converts a software vendor’s optimistic claim into an obligation the lender must honor.

Agarwal frames the U.S. regulatory framework as an asset, not an obstacle. Local, state, and federal rules overlap to protect consumers from discrimination and bias while keeping the system stable. AngelAi was built to satisfy that framework by design instead of routing around it. Compliance, in his telling, is a competitive advantage that most technology companies mistake for red tape.

What he means by leadership

Agarwal is blunt about where responsibility for AI sits inside a company. It does not sit with the technology department.

“Do not delegate your AI strategy to your IT department and hope for the best,” he said. A chief executive who cannot explain what the technology can and cannot do will spend money in the wrong places. The result is a collection of pilot projects that never becomes a strategy.

He is equally direct about method. “You cannot just slap AI onto an existing workflow,” he said. Sun West did not add a conversational layer to a lending process built for humans. The company rebuilt the process around a system that could carry a file from application to funding on its own, then rebuilt the economics the old process required. Sun West reports that the resulting cost to originate a loan falls below $150, against an industry range it cites at roughly $1,000 to $5,000.

Ownership matters as much as method. Most mortgage AI is assembled on foundation models the seller does not own, cannot modify, and cannot fully explain. When the underlying model changes, the product changes underneath the customer. AngelAi’s core is proprietary, built in-house, and protected by the company’s patent portfolio. A company can only warrant what it controls.

Agarwal looked to biology for the underlying design. AngelAi is built from self-generating, evolving AI cells inspired by stem cells, an approach the company began developing around 2012. The architecture builds new cells to fit a problem rather than waiting for an engineer to anticipate every case.

The team has lasted as long as the technology. Some of the engineering team has been with the company for over twenty years. That continuity is unusual in a field where tenure is often measured in months. Agarwal has sought each of them out himself.

He is also honest about the cost of the work. “Real engineering is hard specifically when you are trying to make something look simple,” he said.

Proof shows up in the file, not in the pitch

The clearest test of a lending system is what happens to somebody who has already been told no, or who arrives expecting to be disappointed.

Claire and Cole work with AI systems professionally, so they entered the process looking for the seams. They expected problems. They closed in just over two weeks and described the experience as really clean and really simple. Skeptics who understand how the technology fails are the hardest people to convince, and they are the ones Agarwal cares most about reaching.

The platform reaches well beyond the borrowers most lenders compete for. Sun West carries the Home of Fair Lending® designation, and AngelAi applies the full body of federal, state, and county lending rules consistently. The platform converses in more than 100 languages. It serves borrowers with credit scores as low as 500, a range many large lenders exclude through their own overlays. The company reports higher FHA and VA approval rates than major lenders, based on its comparison against FFIEC data.

Reach only counts if the people it claims to serve can actually use the technology, and Agarwal applies a specific test for that. “The technology only matters if a grandmother who has never turned on a PC can complete a full home-financing process just by talking to AngelAi,” he said. The company reports that the platform passed that test.

The industry rarely talks about what borrowing money feels like. Financing a home can feel like standing financially exposed in front of a stranger who is judging you. AngelAi is built around what Celligence calls Empathetic Technology, meaning AI that reads a user’s emotional state in real time. A system that does not judge lets people ask the questions they were too intimidated to ask a loan officer, and they often disclose more as a result. Better disclosure produces better outcomes, so the empathy does real work in the file rather than serving as decoration.

Where Pavan Agarwal is taking AngelAi next

The mortgage was always meant to be the starting point, not the destination.

Agarwal has described a version of AngelAi that extends across Credit Boost – No Service Fees*, microfinance, financial planning, wealth management, retirement planning, healthcare financing, property management, tax filing, credit cards, and insurance. His reasoning follows the difficulty curve. Mortgages are the hardest and most heavily regulated credit product in the world’s most demanding market, so a system that handles them can handle simpler products almost anywhere.

The longer vision is an ecosystem the borrower enters around age thirty to buy a first home. The borrower then stays inside it through the final payment decades later. Many companies have attempted a cradle-to-grave consumer finance system and struggled, so a working one would be notable for that reason alone. For the first time since the National Housing Act of 1934 reshaped American home lending, the same friendly assistant could carry a borrower from first inquiry through payoff.

International expansion is under way in parallel. The company is in discussions covering Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East. Talks are also under way in El Salvador, where the interest centers on how AI and blockchain can broaden access. In Japan, the Sun West Investments Trust initiative is extending AI-powered mortgage-backed assets into international markets.

Agarwal points to the more than two billion people worldwide who remain outside the formal banking system. He calls the problem the physical distance between those people and any bank counter. Put the lending decision at the end of a phone conversation, he argues, and much of that distance disappears.

Further out sits the Angel TwinTM, a blockchain-secured, user-controlled personal AI companion in development. The company frames the idea around data sovereignty. People should be able to carry their own financial and cultural knowledge into the future economy rather than be left behind by it.

The measure he answers to

Ask Agarwal what all of this is for, and the answer is not market share.

His father’s guiding question is still the one he applies to a file. “Ask yourself if you would lend them the money and, if you would, how would you want to be treated as a customer?” Hari Agarwal also refused to hold knowledge back from clients, even when candor cost him the sale, because what mattered was that each family made a good investment. That standard is harder to automate than an underwriting rule, and it is the one his son set out to build into the software.

Agarwal saw exclusion in lending as a data problem rather than an education problem. A loan file is just data moving through a process. An opaque, inconsistent, or biased process denies people who deserve credit, and no amount of borrower education fixes a process that behaves differently on Tuesday than it did on Monday.

“Everyone should have fair and unbiased access to financial security,” he said. The brand line the company trademarked is Nothing Is Beyond Reach™, and Agarwal has spent forty years building the machinery meant to make it true. The industry has spent the last few years catching up.

Disclaimers:

*Credit Boost through AngelAi is subject to restrictions and charges (see angelai.com/terms).

AngelAi, Angel Twin, and Transactional Language Model are the registered trademarks of Celligence LLC.

Visit angelai.com/warranty for terms and limitations of the AngelAi Warranty.

Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae are registered trademarks of Federal National Mortgage Association, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, and Government National Mortgage Association, respectively.

Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. and Celligence LLC are not affiliated with any third parties. The names are owned by the respective third parties.

About AngelAi:

AngelAi has been developed by Celligence LLC, one of the fastest growing fin-tech and AI companies. Celligence has engineered a novel AI that is evolving and self-generating neural cells which come together to solve complex problems. The Celligence AI is deterministic, not merely generative, and it delivers 100% accurate and trustworthy responses, as is required for financial transactions.

At Celligence, a team of brilliant engineers is expanding the boundaries of the financial services industry through innovations in mobile applications, customer acquisition, retention algorithms, and AI-based process automation, continuously filing new patents supporting our technology.

AngelAi has a licensing agreement with Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. NMLS 3277 to deliver superior quality financial services. Mortgage and other financial services are provided by Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. NMLS 3277. Celligence LLC is an affiliate of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc.

About Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc.

At Sun West, we dedicate ourselves to offering an amazing experience to our customers. To accomplish this, we empower our loan officers so that they can find great rates and provide attractive and appropriate loan options for each customer – at amazing speed. Our focus on technology has given us an edge in the mortgage industry to offer exceptional turn times so customers can get into the home of their dreams sooner!

We are committed to our core values of people, experience, technology, and product. Sun West was founded in 1980 with the perspective of “customers first” and the desire to make the mortgage process easy and stress-free for prospective and refinancing homeowners. Since then, Sun West has developed a multi-billion-dollar loan portfolio and is licensed in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. Our 45 years of experience have been passed down to everyone here at Sun West through excellent leadership and capabilities.

For licensing information, go to: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Visit www.swmc.com/disclaimer for the full list of license information. Please refer to www.swmc.com/TXdis to view Texas Complaint Notice and Servicing Disclosure. In all jurisdictions, the principal (main) licensed location of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. is 18303 Gridley Rd, Cerritos, CA 90703, Phone: (800) 453-7884.