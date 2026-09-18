Interest Rate Hike Pushes the Fed Range to 4 Percent

The Federal Reserve raised rates on Wednesday afternoon. The Federal Open Market Committee voted 12-0 to lift the target range by a quarter point to 3.75% to 4.00%, an interest rate hike that ends more than three years without one.

The vote was unanimous, which is the detail worth holding onto. A divided committee leaves room to argue the next move is a pause. This one does not.

What the committee actually said

The statement describes an economy still moving forward. Growth continues at a decent clip, household and business spending has held up, productivity is running strong and firms are still putting money into capacity.

On the labor market, job gains have kept up with the workforce and unemployment has barely moved. Uncertainty is still elevated, and the committee attributed part of that to geopolitical developments.

Then the reason for the move: inflation remains elevated. The committee said this action supports a timelier return to its 2% goal, and it closed with a flat sentence rather than a hedge. The Fed says it will deliver price stability.

The numbers in one place

FOMC decision, September 16, 2026 Item Detail New target range 3.75% to 4.00% Change Up 0.25 percentage point Vote 12-0 Inflation target 2% Last increase before this 2023

Markets had been leaning toward a hike going in, so the direction was not the surprise. The unanimity was.

Why founders should care this week

Most small business credit prices off the prime rate, and prime moves with the federal funds rate almost immediately. So a quarter point here becomes a quarter point on your line of credit within days.

On $200,000 drawn, that is roughly $500 a year. Not dramatic on its own. Stack it across a credit line, an equipment note and a merchant advance, though, and the drag compounds. Variable-rate debt is the slice of your cost structure that moves without anyone at your company deciding it should. The problem is that this is the first increase after a cycle of cuts, and the chair has signaled inflation is still uncomfortably high.

If you have been treating cheap credit as permanent, that assumption just expired. Anyone who read the earlier fed rate cut as the start of a long easing cycle should reprice the plan now.

What to do about it

Start with what floats. Pull every credit agreement you have and sort them into fixed and variable. Variable balances are the ones that just got more expensive, and they are the ones to pay down first.

Next, look at timing. If you were planning equipment financing or an SBA loan in the next two quarters, moving earlier is cheaper than waiting, assuming the purchase was justified anyway. Current program terms are published by the Small Business Administration.

Also revisit the terms you extend. If you offer customers net-30 while carrying a variable line, you are financing their float at a rate that just rose. Shortening terms or offering a small early-payment discount usually costs less than borrowing against that gap.

Finally, protect the cushion. Higher rates make customers slower to pay and lenders slower to say yes, which is how a profitable company still runs out of money. Avoiding the usual cash flow mistakes matters more when borrowing costs are climbing.

The second-order effects

Rate moves reach founders through customers before they reach them through banks.

If you sell to consumers, higher borrowing costs trim discretionary spending over the following quarters, which puts fresh pressure on pricing strategy. If you sell to businesses, expect longer approval cycles and more scrutiny on anything that looks optional. Deals do not disappear, but they slow down, and pipelines built on last year’s velocity will miss.

Fundraising gets harder too. When safe assets pay more, investors demand more from risky ones, which pushes valuations down and diligence up.

What comes next

The committee meets again before year end, and the statement gives no indication it considers the job finished.

Watch the monthly inflation prints rather than the commentary. If price growth cools, this becomes a single insurance move. If it does not, a second increase follows and the cost of capital resets higher for everyone.

One quarter-point move will not break a plan. A pattern of them changes which projects clear your hurdle rate, so rerun the numbers on anything you approved back when money was cheaper.

Either way, build the next two quarters on the rate you have rather than the one you were hoping for.

Questions founders are asking

Does a Fed hike change my existing fixed-rate loan? No. Fixed-rate debt is locked, which is exactly why it is worth knowing which of your agreements are fixed.

How fast does this reach my business line of credit? Usually within one billing cycle, because most lines are tied to prime and prime tracks the federal funds rate.

Should I delay borrowing until rates fall again? Only if the spending itself can wait. The committee has not signaled cuts, so delay may simply mean paying more later.