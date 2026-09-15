International Expansion: Japan Opens a Door for Founders

Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry announced on Monday that it will host Global Startup EXPO 2026 in Osaka from October 5 to 7, pitching the event squarely at overseas venture firms looking for a way into the Japanese market. Andreessen Horowitz, New Enterprise Associates and Atomico have all confirmed they are coming.

A trade-ministry conference is not usually founder news. This one is worth two minutes of your attention anyway, because it is a clean case study in how a market recruits outside capital, and because the same playbook works in reverse when you are the one trying to get in. International expansion rarely fails on product. It fails because nobody in the new market knows who you are, which is a distribution problem you already know how to solve.

What METI Is Actually Building in Osaka

The framing is deliberate. METI is not pitching Japan as somewhere to open a sales office. It is pitching three things at once: a country to find deals in, a country to co-invest alongside, and a country worth a decade of strategic attention. Those are three different arguments aimed at three different buyers.

The guest list reflects that. Alongside foreign funds, the event puts corporate venture capital arms, institutional investors and government-backed investment entities in the same rooms as startups from METI’s J-Startup program and past National Startup Award winners. The ministry is effectively pre-qualifying its own supply.

Confirmed international investors at Global Startup EXPO 2026. Firm Home market New Enterprise Associates United States Andreessen Horowitz United States Atomico United Kingdom

More names are promised in the coming weeks. Three anchor funds of that size are usually enough to make the rest of a schedule fill itself.

Deeptech Is the Filter, and That Is Deliberate

The event runs under the concept “Deeptech, from breakthrough to industry.” That phrasing does real work. It narrows who shows up, and it signals that METI cares about what happens after the round closes rather than about the round itself.

The ministry is explicit that capital alone is not the goal. It wants technologies reaching markets, generating economic value and growing into industries. Anyone raising for capital-heavy products recognises that gap, which is why the lessons from hardware startups travel so well across borders.

For a marketer, the takeaway is the narrowing itself. A vague event attracts a vague crowd. A specific one attracts people who can actually transact, and the same holds for your own positioning in a market that has never heard of you.

The Growth Case for Picking One Foreign Market

Most small companies approach going global as a spreadsheet exercise about market size. That is the wrong first question. The better one is where a known buyer already has budget and where somebody will vouch for you.

Japan is instructive precisely because it is hard to enter cold. Relationships matter, introductions matter and a government program that hands you both is a genuine shortcut. Events like this compress a year of cold outreach into three days of warm rooms, which is the entire reason they exist.

Structure also decides how expensive the experiment gets. Selling into a market through a partner keeps you out of entity formation and local tax filing, and the rise of the merchant of record model has made that first test cheaper than it was even two years ago. Test demand first. Incorporate second.

How to Work a Market-Entry Event Without Wasting the Trip

METI structured the program in three stages: Discover, Engage and Build. That is a reasonable frame for any founder attending any market-entry event, so borrow it.

Before you book, name the ten organisations you need to meet and check whether they are actually attending.

Write one sentence explaining why your product matters in that market specifically, not the sentence you use at home.

Book meetings ahead of the floor opening, because the schedule fills before the doors do.

Decide in advance what a successful trip looks like, whether that is two pilots, one distributor or five investor conversations.

Register through the official GSE2026 site rather than a third-party listing, since speaker announcements land there first.

The investor track deserves separate thought. Funds that show up at a sourcing event are shopping, and their posture differs from the one they hold at home, which is a useful thing to understand about venture capital funds generally.

International Expansion Questions Founders Ask First

Is an event like this useful if I am not raising?

Often more useful. Distribution partners and corporate buyers attend these events too, and they face far less competition for attention than the investors do.

Do I need a local entity before selling abroad?

Usually not for a first test. A partner, reseller or merchant of record can carry the transaction while you find out whether demand is real.

How do I pick which market to try?

Follow your existing signal. Look at where inbound traffic, waitlist signups and support tickets already come from, then pick the market that is already asking.

Japan is spending real institutional effort to make itself findable. That is the move to copy, wherever you are trying to land.