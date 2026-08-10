ISM Services PMI Climbs to 54.1% as Prices Heat Up

The services side of the economy stayed on solid ground last month, according to the July ISM Services PMI report released on August 5. The index came in at 54.1%, marking the 25th straight month of expansion for the sector that employs most Americans. Any reading above 50% signals growth, so July kept a long streak alive.

For founders, this reading is a useful gut check on demand. Services cover retail, construction, banking, trucking, and more, so the index reflects how everyday companies feel. Paired with the recent Fed interest rate decision, it helps you judge whether to lean into growth or hold cash a little longer.

What the July numbers show

The headline number was steady, but the details were more interesting. Business activity jumped, new orders rose, and hiring softened. In other words, demand looked healthy while the labor picture cooled.

Here are the key readings from the July report, with each month-over-month move included for context.

July 2026 ISM Services PMI at a glance Index July June Services PMI (headline) 54.1% n/a Business Activity 59.1% 55.4% New Orders 57.2% 55.1% Prices Paid 70.3% 67.7% Employment 47.4% 51.2%

Business activity climbed 3.7 points to a five-month high. New orders added 2.1 points. Both signals suggest customers kept spending through the summer.

Breadth mattered as well. Thirteen service industries reported growth in July, from retailers to shippers to builders. When gains spread across many sectors, an expansion tends to be more durable than a one-industry pop.

Why services strength matters to founders

Rising orders tell you buyers are still showing up. That is welcome news if you sell to consumers or to other businesses, because demand is the fuel every young company needs. A single month is not a trend, yet the direction was encouraging.

Steady demand also gives you room to plan. When orders grow, you can test a new offer, raise prices carefully, or invest in one channel with more confidence. This backdrop lines up with recent data showing consumer confidence holding firm.

Still, treat the strength as a window, not a guarantee. Momentum can fade quickly, so use good months to build a cushion rather than to stretch your budget.

The catch: prices are climbing again

The report carried a clear warning. The Prices Paid Index rose to 70.3%, up from 67.7% in June, which points to renewed cost pressure. When input costs climb, thin margins get thinner.

For founders, that means watching your unit economics closely. Review supplier contracts, revisit your pricing, and protect the margin on your best sellers. Small adjustments now beat painful cuts later.

Higher prices also complicate interest rate policy. If costs keep rising, the central bank has less room to cut, which keeps borrowing expensive for growing companies.

What soft hiring signals for your team

The Employment Index slipped to 47.4%, down from 51.2%, so services hiring contracted even as activity grew. Companies are producing more without adding staff. That gap usually means firms are leaning on efficiency and automation.

The same theme showed up in the latest July jobs report, where hiring slowed sharply. For founders, a cooler labor market can be an opening. Talent that was hard to reach a year ago may be easier to hire today.

So if you have been waiting to add a key role, this could be your moment. Move deliberately, but do not assume the window stays open forever.

How founders should read this data

Think of the ISM report as a weather forecast, not a verdict. It tells you the climate for demand, costs, and hiring, so you can dress accordingly. Right now the forecast reads warm demand, rising costs, and a softer labor market.

The practical takeaway is balance. Push on sales while orders are strong, guard your margins against creeping prices, and hire selectively while candidates are available. That mix keeps you growing without overextending.

Keep the streak in perspective, too. Twenty-five straight months of growth is a strong base, yet the softer employment reading is a caution flag. So celebrate the demand, but budget as if conditions could tighten in the months ahead. A little caution now buys you room if the trend turns.

Questions founders ask about the ISM report

What is the ISM Services PMI? It is a monthly survey of service-sector managers. A reading above 50% means the sector is expanding, and below 50% means it is contracting.

Why should a founder care about one index? Because it summarizes demand, prices, and hiring across the economy that most small firms sell into, which helps you time decisions.

What stood out in July 2026? Strong business activity and new orders, alongside higher prices and a drop in services employment to 47.4%. Factories echoed the strength, with the separate July ISM Manufacturing PMI at 55.6%.