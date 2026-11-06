ISM Services PMI Holds Strong as Order Backlogs Pile Up

The U.S. services economy grew again in October, with the ISM Services PMI coming in at 54.5% in its report on Wednesday. The reading dipped slightly from September’s 54.9%, yet it marked the 28th straight month above the 50% line that separates growth from contraction.

Most founders do not sit around reading purchasing manager surveys. Still, this one is worth five minutes, because it captures what service businesses are paying, how fast suppliers deliver, and whether customers keep ordering. Those three factors drive your cash flow more than almost any headline.

The October Numbers at a Glance

Each month, ISM polls purchasing and supply executives across a wide range of service industries. Here are the key index readings from the October release.

ISM Services indexes, October versus September 2026 (Source: ISM) Index October September Services PMI 54.5% 54.9% Business Activity 53.8% 56.5% New Orders 55.9% 59.8% Employment 51.4% 50.1% Prices 73.0% 74.0% Backlog of Orders 58.0% 56.6%

Every one of the ten indexes in the survey showed expansion, something that last happened in February. Fifteen industries reported growth, while only construction and health care contracted.

Why Backlogs Matter for Your Business

The standout figure was the measure of unfinished orders. At 58%, it reached a level not seen since July 2022. Put simply, companies are taking on work faster than they can finish it.

That can sound like good news, and partly it is. However, rising backlogs paired with slower deliveries often signal strain. The Supplier Deliveries Index climbed to 56.7%, meaning vendors are taking longer to fulfill orders.

If you depend on outside contractors, software vendors, or logistics partners, expect longer lead times. Build extra buffer into project schedules and customer promises now, before delays turn into missed deadlines. A one week cushion on key deliverables is a sensible starting point.

Price Pressure Has Not Gone Away

Costs remain the biggest worry. The Prices Index has stayed above 70% in seven of the last eight months. Services companies have now reported rising input prices for 113 consecutive months.

No commodity was reported as cheaper in October. Fuel rose for a ninth straight month, and memory products climbed for a tenth. Our earlier coverage of the memory chip shortage explains why hardware costs keep rising for tech buyers.

Respondents named tariffs and fuel as their top supply chain issues. Many said they have not yet passed those costs along to customers. As a result, ISM expects further price increases to flow through unless energy and tariff costs ease.

What This Means for Pricing and Cash

Here is the practical read for owners. Your suppliers are absorbing costs today, but that cushion is thin. Price increases from vendors could arrive in the first quarter.

Review vendor contracts for renewal dates and price escalation clauses.

for renewal dates and price escalation clauses. Model a cost increase of a few percent on your biggest inputs to see the effect on margin.

of a few percent on your biggest inputs to see the effect on margin. Communicate early with customers if you expect to raise your own prices.

with customers if you expect to raise your own prices. Keep a cash cushion to cover slower payments if backlogs stretch timelines.

Timing also matters. If your vendors revisit pricing at year end, the next six to eight weeks are your best window to negotiate. Ask suppliers directly whether increases are planned, and offer longer commitments in exchange for price locks where that makes sense for your cash position.

Survey comments added useful color. One finance firm said it caps AI token use and tracks total cost of ownership. Another company used AI analysis to cut its on hand inventory. Both are cost controls small teams can copy.

Hiring Signals Inside the Report

The Employment Index rose to 51.4%, its second month in expansion and well above its yearly average. That suggests services firms are adding staff to work through those growing backlogs.

Six industries reported higher employment, led by transportation and warehousing plus retail. Seven reported declines, including construction and educational services. Because of this, competition for workers may stay tight in logistics and retail roles.

Compare this with July, when our ISM services PMI July recap showed new orders driving the gains. October’s mix leans more toward catching up on existing work.

Reading the Report Alongside Other Data

One survey never tells the full story. Pair this release with small business sentiment data, such as the latest small business optimism index, to see whether owners share the same view.

The full methodology and historical tables are available on the official ISM Services report page. The November edition will show whether falling oil prices this week begin to relieve the cost pressures respondents described.

Short Answers on the PMI

What does a reading above 50% mean?

It means more respondents reported growth than decline, so the services sector is expanding overall.

Why should a small business care?

The report previews supplier pricing, delivery times, and hiring trends that often reach small firms a few months later.