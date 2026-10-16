Joanne M. Frederick on Building for the Future

Joanne M. Frederick, CEO of Government Market Strategies, says patience and challenging old assumptions can help entrepreneurs build lasting businesses.

Entrepreneurs are looking for the next big opportunity. Government contracting is probably not the first market that comes to mind. That system is notorious for being slow, complicated, and difficult to navigate. Joanne M. Frederick, CEO of Government Market Strategies, sees a different reality. However, Frederick sees an opportunity for entrepreneurs willing to grasp the system and solve real problems.

Her perspective comes from working alongside businesses, governments, and organizations undergoing change. She’s worked alongside businesses, governments, and organizations undergoing change, and knows the system’s challenges: decades of policies, regulations, and legacy processes. Dedicated professionals work to accomplish important missions.

Frederick believes the opportunity lies in understanding what hinders them and having the patience and ingenuity to make things better.

Where the Biggest Contractual Opportunity is

Government is often associated with bureaucracy. Frederick finds the number of talented, mission-driven people working within it is quite surprising.

The challenge that is being found is that professionals often must operate within systems built over years of accumulated policies and processes. Straightforward improvements become extraordinarily difficult when layered on top of existing requirements and mandatory processes.

Frederick sees this as an opening for entrepreneurs to embrace.

“If you can understand how the system evolved, recognize what’s getting in the way, and find a better path forward, there’s tremendous potential to make a meaningful difference,” she says.

That opportunity comes with a crucial caveat: patience is essential.

Frederick advises entrepreneurs interested in government contracting to plan for a potentially lengthy sales cycle. Patience is essential, she advises, as winning a first government contract can take two years.

The first government contract win can be a reality check for founders accustomed to seeking immediate returns. Government contracting goes after a different set of strengths. Preparation, persistence and a genuine understanding of the mission are the keys to successfully landing government contract opportunities.

Entrepreneurs that are willing to make that commitment, the payoff can extend beyond revenue.

Build for Tomorrow

One of the defining decisions in GMS’s development came early, when Frederick chose to invest in financial management, accounting, and timekeeping systems.

For a small business, that decision might seem extremely premature and unnecessary. The systems used were expensive. The company did not need anywhere near that level of infrastructure to manage the contracts it was pursuing and securing. Yet Frederick was thinking about the tools that GMS would need to become further successful.

Federal contracting can involve rigorous financial and compliance requirements, particularly as companies pursue more complex opportunities, including cost-reimbursement contracts. Frederick recognized that waiting until the business had grown to build the necessary infrastructure could create an obstacle at precisely the moment the company was ready to expand.

“Most startups build infrastructure as they grow,” she says. “We made a deliberate decision to build for the company we intended to become, not just the company we were on day one.”

The initial investment helped lay a foundation for being able to pursue more sophisticated opportunities.

The lesson for founders and other leaders is growth requires more than ambition. But growth also requires the systems, processes and capabilities that allow a business to take further advantage of opportunities when they are presented.

Entrepreneurs must balance preparation with limited resources. Investing in the future does not mean pursuing every possible capability before it is needed. It means identifying what could eventually constrain the business and then deciding which are worth addressing early.

In Frederick’s case, investing ahead of demand was a strategic choice to make sure that the company’s internal capabilities would not become the limiting factor in its growth.

Leadership Isn’t About Having the Loudest Voice in the Room

Frederick’s approach to leadership has also evolved over the course of her career. Early on, she sometimes equated the loudest voice in the room with the strongest leader. Her own experience eventually challenged that assumption.

Today, she believes that leadership is less about titles, positions or visibility and more about recognizing how an individual can contribute to positive organizational growth.

“You can lead from any chair,” she says.

Her philosophy places responsibility and influence in the hands of more than just executives and managers. And for a growing company, that matters. When employees believe only leadership belongs to those at the top, decisions and progress can stall while everyone waits for direction. But when people recognize their ability to influence outcomes, organizations can become more responsive, collaborative, and effective.

Frederick believes this shift can create meaningful change. Instead of relying on a single person to identify every problem and drive every improvement, organizations can create an environment where people throughout the business take responsibility for growth.

For founders building teams, that means leadership is not just something to demonstrate. It is something to cultivate and inspire in others.