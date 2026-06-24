Joel Yi’s Journey Through Relocation, Cyber Security, and AI Implementation

The entrepreneur aims to help people and students access AI tools to further their careers and businesses.

Joel Yi has always faced complex problems head-on. After moving to the United States from Malaysia at only sixteen, he had to learn to navigate a new culture, build an entirely new support system, and create opportunities from the ground up. These opportunities would eventually lead him to become one of the first cyber officers commissioned into the United States Army’s cyber branch, where he would hold a Top Secret security clearance at the age of nineteen.

Now the founder of an AI company called DeployAIBots, Yi is intent on helping organizations automate sales, operations, and customer engagement, all through AI systems that improve efficiency, reduce workloads, and help businesses scale.

The Growing Interest in Artificial Intelligence

Yi’s early interest in artificial intelligence began while he was studying computer science and serving in the U.S. Army’s cyber branch. In seeing how technology could solve complex problems and create opportunity at scale, he was drawn to the powers of artificial intelligence.

“As AI advanced, I noticed that many businesses were still spending significant time on repetitive tasks that limited growth and distracted teams from higher-value work,” Yi shares.

That realization would lead him to found DeployAIBots: a company that allows everyday businesses to harness the power of AI to not only help with task creation and automation, but also sales and even social media.

Understanding AI’s Potential

Yi is clear about the fact that one of the greatest challenges businesses face is implementing AI practically. While many companies understand the technology’s potential, they often struggle to apply it effectively in different areas, from workflow automation to customer engagement.

“I have overcome this by focusing on execution, building systems that deliver measurable results, and demonstrating their impact through real-world applications within my own companies before deploying them for clients,” Yi says.

The entrepreneur has seen firsthand how AI can improve sales and operations in his own work, and how automation can give people back time and allow organizations to focus on higher-level work.

Expanding Access to AI Through Education

Joel Yi’s belief in the power of AI comes not just from the idea that it can solve problems from the ground up. Instead, it comes from the belief that innovation should be practical, accessible, and focused on solving real problems rather than just chasing trends. However, he is also clear in his intent on helping make AI accessible.

“My goal is to make AI practical and accessible by building systems that automate repetitive work, improve performance, and allow businesses to focus on innovation, growth, and serving their customers,” Yi says.

In addition to his work helping businesses access and implement AI into their operations, he has also launched the Joel Yi Foundation and the DeployAIBots Academy, which provides AI education, equipment, and career opportunities to underserved students in Malaysia.

With a goal to build companies that can operate autonomously through well-designed AI systems, Joel Yi aims to continue focusing on strategy, innovation, and long-term growth, all while expanding the reach of AI education and career opportunities to students and people around the world.