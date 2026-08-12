Juan Arturo Contreras Mercader Puts Legal Structure Before Expansion for Companies Entering Mexico

A company can identify customers, appoint local executives and negotiate its first commercial agreements in Mexico without having resolved a more fundamental question: how the operation will function legally.

Juan Arturo Contreras Mercader, a Mexican corporate lawyer and head of Notaría 12 de Cancún, maintains that market entry should begin by defining the entity, authority, and contractual framework behind the business.

Legal structure determines who may represent the company, who assumes its obligations, and how commercial, corporate, and tax decisions will be coordinated. Addressing those matters before operations begin can provide management teams with a clearer foundation for evaluating commitments, assigning responsibility and developing a business presence under applicable Mexican law.

Market entry requires more than a commercial plan

International expansion is commonly organized around commercial priorities. Companies study demand, identify potential partners, calculate costs, and set revenue targets. Those decisions indicate whether a market may be attractive, but they do not establish how the business will operate once it enters Mexico.

The legal structure answers a different set of questions.

Which entity will conduct the activity? Who will enter into contracts? Who may represent the company before clients, suppliers, and other parties? Which decisions can be made locally, and which must remain subject to approval elsewhere?

These questions affect the daily operation of the business. They should not be postponed until the first agreement is ready to be signed.

A company may have a viable commercial strategy and still lack a clear allocation of legal authority. It may appoint a local executive without defining the scope of that person’s representation. It may negotiate through one entity and later discover that another entity is expected to assume the obligations.

For Contreras, the purpose of early legal planning is not to impose unnecessary complexity. It is to ensure that the structure reflects the operation the company actually intends to build.

The operating entity shapes the transaction

The entity selected to conduct business in Mexico becomes the legal center of the operation. It may enter into agreements, assume liabilities, appoint representatives and participate in commercial relationships.

That choice should be connected to the nature of the proposed activity.

A company establishing a long-term presence may face different considerations from a business entering into a limited contractual relationship. A real estate project, a service operation and a distribution arrangement will not necessarily require the same structure.

The decision must therefore be assessed individually, considering the participants, the intended activity and the obligations the business expects to assume.

A job title does not create legal authority

Companies frequently identify a country manager or local representative before defining the legal scope of the role.

Commercial responsibility and legal authority, however, are not interchangeable.

An executive may lead negotiations or manage operations without automatically having the power to bind the company. Conversely, a broadly drafted power of attorney may grant authority beyond what management intended.

Representation should correspond to the responsibilities assigned to the person.

The company must determine which acts can be performed locally, which require additional approval and how those limits will be documented. This protects both the organization and the representative expected to act on its behalf.

Contracts must reflect the Mexican operation

A contract developed for another market may provide a useful starting point, but it should not be assumed to fit an operation in Mexico without further review.

The issue extends beyond language.

The parties named in the agreement, the authority of the signatories, the allocation of obligations and the practical performance of the transaction must correspond to the Mexican operation.

A contract should identify the correct legal entity and reflect the commercial relationship the parties intend to create. It should also be consistent with the corporate approvals and powers supporting the signature.

When these elements are considered only after negotiations have advanced, the legal document may no longer match the commercial arrangement.

This can be particularly relevant when a company works with local suppliers, distributors, developers, service providers or property owners. Each relationship creates a different distribution of rights, responsibilities and risk.

Contractual preparation should accompany the commercial discussion, rather than follow it as a final administrative step.

Corporate, tax and operational decisions must align

Legal structure influences how a company will operate, but it may also interact with accounting and tax considerations.

The entity used, the transactions contemplated and the relationship between participating companies can produce different consequences. These matters should be reviewed by the appropriate professionals before funds move or long-term obligations are assumed.

The objective is coordination.

A corporate structure selected without considering how the business will invoice, receive income or administer its obligations may be difficult to operate in practice. Similarly, a tax analysis developed without reference to governance and contractual responsibilities may fail to reflect how decisions will actually be made.

Juan Arturo Contreras Mercader has practiced law professionally since 2015 and has worked independently since 2016 in corporate and real estate matters. His activity includes company formation, contracts, powers of attorney, trusts and legal instruments connected with commercial and patrimonial operations.

That experience supports a practical conclusion: the different professional workstreams involved in expansion should address the same operating model.

Corporate, contractual and tax planning do not need to produce a single document. They do need to support the same business.

Governance determines how expansion will be controlled

Market entry creates new responsibilities inside the company.

Management must decide who will supervise the operation, who may authorize transactions and how significant decisions will be recorded. These rules should be established before the local business begins acting with third parties.

Corporate governance is not limited to formal records. It affects the way the company responds to opportunities and controls commitments.

A local team may need sufficient authority to operate efficiently. The parent organization may also need approval mechanisms for transactions that carry greater legal, financial or strategic importance.

The structure should define that balance.

Without it, companies may rely on informal understandings that work temporarily but become difficult to maintain as the operation grows.

A clear framework allows management to distinguish between operational discretion and reserved decisions. It also provides counterparties with greater certainty regarding who can validly act for the company.

Juan Arturo Contreras Mercader identifies the questions that should come first

Before commencing operations in Mexico, companies should be prepared to answer several basic questions:

Who will conduct the business?

The company should identify the entity or person that will assume contractual and operational obligations.

Who will make decisions?

Governance should establish the authority of local management and the matters requiring additional approval.

Who may represent the company?

Powers of attorney and signing authority should match the functions assigned to each representative.

Which agreements will support the operation?

Contracts should identify the correct parties and reflect the actual commercial relationship.

How will legal and tax matters be coordinated?

The structure should be evaluated from corporate, contractual, operational and tax perspectives.

The answers will vary according to the company and the proposed activity. The value of the questions lies in addressing them before commercial pressure begins to dictate the structure.

Legal preparation supports commercial execution

Legal planning is sometimes treated as a final review conducted after the commercial strategy has already been approved.

That sequence can leave counsel attempting to adapt documents to decisions that were made without considering representation, governance or contractual responsibility.

Contreras proposes the opposite order.

The commercial objective should be identified first, but the legal structure should be developed before the company begins assuming obligations. This gives management an opportunity to test whether the proposed model can operate as intended.

Early planning does not remove every risk or provide a universal solution. Each expansion must be evaluated according to its specific facts and under the applicable Mexican legal and tax framework.

It does, however, establish a clearer basis for execution.

A company entering Mexico should know which entity will operate, who will control it, who may bind it and which agreements will govern its relationships.

The legal structure is not separate from expansion. It is what allows the expansion plan to become an operating business.





