Kate Hancock and Daniel Robbins Join Dhar Mann’s Creator and Brand Ambassador Network at Advertising Week New York

Entrepreneurs, media personalities, and Founders Story podcast hosts Kate Hancock and Daniel Robbins have been named to Dhar Mann’s Creator and Brand Ambassador Network in connection with Advertising Week New York, joining an influential community of business leaders, marketing executives, and digital creators.

The initiative, led by Dhar Mann Studios, brings together prominent voices from the creator economy and executives representing major global brands, including PepsiCo, the NFL, Zillow, and other leading organizations.

The recognition reflects Hancock and Robbins’ growing influence at the intersection of entrepreneurship, digital media, storytelling, and brand partnerships.

From Bootstrapped Entrepreneurs to Influential Media Voices

Kate Hancock’s journey began with just $20 and a determination to build a business without outside funding. She went on to build multiple companies, including an ecommerce venture that generated more than $20 million in cumulative revenue.

A four-time founder, Hancock has expanded her entrepreneurial work into hospitality, media, and emerging technology. She is also the founder of Global AI Council, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing AI literacy, accessibility, and responsible innovation.

Daniel Robbins is a media entrepreneur and founder of IBH Media, with extensive experience in digital storytelling, business development, and strategic partnerships.

Together, Hancock and Robbins host Founders Story, a business podcast and media platform with more than 1.4 million YouTube subscribers. The show features conversations with entrepreneurs, celebrities, athletes, and influential leaders about the decisions, challenges, and defining moments behind their success.

Their work has evolved beyond traditional podcasting into a growing media business, securing seven-figure sponsorship partnerships and building relationships with major brands.

A New Era of Influence: Where Creators and Brands Meet

The creator economy is changing how companies build trust, reach audiences, and establish meaningful relationships with consumers.

Dhar Mann, one of the world’s most recognized digital storytellers, has built a global media business around emotionally compelling, purpose-driven content.

Through his Creator and Brand Ambassador Network, Dhar Mann Studios is bringing together creators and marketing leaders to explore the expanding role of storytelling and creator led media in modern advertising.

For Hancock and Robbins, the recognition represents a continuation of their mission to connect entrepreneurship, authentic storytelling, and commercial opportunity.

Kate Hancock shared:

“When I started my first business with $20, I never imagined that one day I would be in the same conversation as leaders from some of the world’s biggest brands.I built my companies without investors, and I learned that access doesn’t always come from money or connections. Sometimes it comes from consistently creating value, building relationships, and sharing your story.

Today, the creator economy is giving entrepreneurs opportunities that were once reserved for traditional media companies. You don’t need to own a television network to build influence. You need trust, an audience, and a story worth telling. Being part of this network is another reminder of how far entrepreneurship and storytelling can take you.”

Daniel Robbins added:

“The future of media is being shaped by creators who understand both storytelling and business. When we started Founders Story, our goal was to share meaningful conversations with entrepreneurs and leaders. Over time, we realized we weren’t just building a podcast. We were building a media company. What Dhar Mann has accomplished demonstrates the enormous potential of creator driven storytelling. We’re excited to be part of a community that brings creators and global brands closer together.”

Connecting With Leaders Shaping the Future of Advertising

The broader initiative includes marketing executives from major organizations and a growing ambassador network of established creators and entrepreneurs.

Among the marketing leaders highlighted in the Advertising Week announcement are executives associated with PepsiCo, Zillow, the NFL, Vans, and other prominent brands.

The ambassador network also features recognized business and digital media personalities, including John Kraski, AJ Eckstein, Monica Khan, and other influential creators.

For Hancock and Robbins, participating in this network represents an opportunity to contribute their experience building media businesses, developing brand partnerships, and connecting entrepreneurs with influential audiences.

Building Beyond the Podcast

Their work emphasizes an increasingly important shift in business: entrepreneurs are no longer limited to building products and services. They can also build audiences, own distribution, create intellectual property, and develop valuable media assets.

“Your personal brand is no longer just your reputation,” Hancock said. “When you build it with substance and credibility, it can become one of the most powerful assets in your business.”

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@myfounderstory