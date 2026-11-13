Key Person Risk: What Nvidia’s CEO Crisis Teaches Founders

Nvidia’s board is reportedly preparing to push out Jensen Huang, the co-founder who has run the chipmaker for 33 years, after a week of damaging revelations about his personal conduct. Shares fell about 8% after the closing bell on Wednesday, extending a five-day drop of roughly 11%.

Most founders will never run a company worth trillions. Still, this crisis exposes a problem every startup carries from day one: key person risk. When one leader holds the strategy, the relationships, and the final say, the business is only as steady as that person.

How a Personal Scandal Became a Governance Test

Huang confirmed on Sunday that he had been unfaithful to his wife. The relationship involved a woman American intelligence officials suspect of spying for China. The New York Times later reported a second relationship, this time with a senior executive in his own reporting line.

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, a prominent law firm, is now running an internal review for the board. In a statement from Nvidia’s board, directors said they saw no sign that national security or company secrets had been compromised. Even so, Bloomberg reported that the chipmaker has hired an outside search firm to scout possible replacements.

A Flat Structure With No Understudy

Nvidia is known for an unusually flat org chart. Huang has said he keeps about 60 direct reports and hands off very little. That design moves fast when the leader is present, yet it leaves no obvious backup when he is not.

Governance scholars who spoke with TechCrunch noted that the company does not appear to have a formal succession plan. Ann Lipton, a law professor at the University of Colorado, warned that lacking one puts any business at risk. Huang himself has long brushed off traditional succession planning, preferring to spread knowledge across his team.

Startups often copy this pattern without noticing. The founder runs sales, owns the investor relationships, and signs off on every hire. That works until illness, a scandal, or plain burnout takes the founder offline.

What Directors and Investors Weigh in a Crisis

According to the experts, the board’s review should probe whether directors were misled, whether internal policies were broken, and whether any law was violated. For founders, the first question matters most. Boards tend to forgive mistakes far more readily than surprises.

Ownership structure also shapes the outcome. Huang’s stake is reportedly around 3.6%, and the company has no dual-class shares, so he cannot block a board vote on his own. Founders who keep super-voting stock may feel safer, but they also leave directors with fewer tools when something breaks.

Other recent cases show how quickly an interim leader can step in when a bench exists. The Automattic board put its founder on leave in September and named its CFO as acting chief.

Five Ways to Reduce Key Person Risk Now

Name an interim leader in writing, even if your team has five people.

Document the processes that live only in your head, starting with sales and finance.

Introduce a second team member to your most important customers and investors.

Look into key person insurance once the company carries debt or outside capital.

Set a clear policy on workplace relationships and family hires, then follow it yourself.

The last item may feel uncomfortable, but the experts flagged both issues. Huang’s children hold roles at the company, which one professor labeled poor corporate hygiene, a habit many founders share.

For a broader framework, the lessons on business succession planning from Warren Buffett’s exit apply to owners at any scale.

Planning the Handoff Before You Need It

Planned transitions look nothing like forced ones. Apple’s recent approach to CEO succession planning showed how a long runway keeps customers and employees calm. By contrast, a sudden exit leaves everyone guessing about strategy, partners, and pay.

Start with one blunt question. If you were unreachable for 30 days, who would approve payroll, answer your biggest customer, and sign a contract? If the honest answer is nobody, that becomes your first task this quarter.

Whatever Nvidia’s directors decide this week, founders can act on the lesson today. Build a company that can survive your absence, and it becomes more valuable while you are still running it.

Key Person Risk FAQ

What is key person risk?

It is the danger that a business stalls or loses value if one essential individual leaves, falls ill, or loses credibility. Early startups carry it almost by default.

Does key person insurance solve the problem?

It can cover a financial gap, but it does not replace a plan. Investors still want to see who would lead and how decisions would keep moving.

When should a founder start succession planning?

Sooner than feels natural. A one-page plan naming a backup leader is enough for a small team, and you can expand it as the company grows.