Ask most young founders about their revenue goal for the next quarter, and they will have an answer prepared. Ask what they want their lives to look like 10 years down the line and how their current venture will get them there, and the response often becomes vague.

That is where the lifestyle investors come in with their valuable lesson. These individuals create wealth with a clear goal: more time, more freedom, and a passive income stream that doesn’t require daily work. For these people, money is a means to an end. Not a scorecard.

You do not have to sell your company in order to adopt this mindset.

1. Know your long-term financial freedom goals first.

Many startups get built first and then try to figure out the “why.” They grow for several years until one day they find themselves running a lucrative business but still owning their calendars. Lifestyle investing goes the other way around. People define their desired lifestyle, then identify the vehicles that can fund it.

The good news is that you can start this process even before your company achieves success. To do so, ask yourself how much money per month you need in order to live the kind of life you truly desire, and not one that just covers your basic expenses. Also, think about how much time you will spend at work.

Be clear on the endgame of your business. Do you wish to manage your company throughout your life or sell it in the future? What does your definition of enough mean? Think about what the money will help you buy besides material possessions.

This is the thinking behind cashflow investing, which can be loosely defined as investments that help create passive income and ultimately lead to long-term goals like financial freedom and an elevated lifestyle. When it comes to cashflow investing, Lifestyle Investing expert Justin Donald asks, “What is one action you can take today to move closer to true financial freedom and the life you actually want on your terms? Don’t wait until retirement to answer it. Start designing that life right now.”

Write down your answers, and look at them each year. They will change, but that’s okay. The important thing is to have something you can strive for. Turning big ambitions into steps you can act on isn’t as difficult as it seems, and resources are always available with tips on setting career goals. That is why it’s important to weigh your options carefully, consider the pros and cons, and choose a specific goal.

2. Integrate these goals with your business.

Knowing your goals doesn’t do much if your business plan ignores them. Plenty of founders say they want freedom, then build a company that only makes money when they personally do the work. The plan and the goal end up pulling in opposite directions.

So bring your personal targets into the room when you plan the business. If you want to be working 30 hours a week by age 35, your strategy needs to include hiring and training people who can run things without you. If you want steady monthly income, look at recurring revenue models like subscriptions, retainers, or service contracts, instead of relying only on one-off sales.

Start by paying yourself on purpose. Set a salary that covers your needs, then decide ahead of time what share of profit gets reinvested and what share goes toward your own investments.

Next, build for replaceability. Document your processes and develop leaders early, so the company doesn’t stall the minute you step away.

Finally, measure what you actually care about. Track your personal cash flow and free time alongside revenue and growth, since those numbers tell you whether the business is really serving your life.

It also helps to keep your personal finances steady while the company grows. This way, you can better keep your spending in check so business swings don’t drain your personal accounts.

3. Have reliable fallbacks to turn to whenever needed.

A successful company faces setbacks. It might be a major client leaving, an unsuccessful financing round, or an economic shift. Lifestyle entrepreneurs prepare for such contingencies, so a difficult quarter may hold them back but won’t derail them from their goals.

Staying informed and having the latest on what’s happening in your industry won’t help during an economic downturn. What will help, though, is being able to act quickly so your business can adapt. The very first thing you should do is have an emergency fund. This can consist of several months of personal living costs (money you would use if you didn’t have a business) and can be easily accessed. This will protect your business.

After that, passive income streams can help you avoid issues during a slow month. Firstly, having a diversified portfolio helps. If your entire portfolio is invested in your startup, any issues could cause problems. However, investing across different asset classes reduces this risk.

Investing in essential real estate can also be a great option. Mobile homes, storage, and other essential real estate will withstand economic changes better than most assets. People will always need an affordable place to live and a place to store their items. Small investments in reliable businesses such as laundromats and local service-based companies can provide regular income.

Remember, none of these are risk-free. Do your due diligence and speak to a qualified advisor. This isn’t to stop you from building your startup, but to ensure you keep making progress toward your freedom.

Start planning your lifestyle now, not later.

Lifestyle investors know how to time their investments. They will plan for their freedom from day one. They will create businesses and investments to help achieve this.

As Justin Donald put it above, what can you do this week? Whether it’s writing down your numbers, setting up your emergency fund, or researching your first income-producing investment, do something to move forward.

You’re at the beginning of your journey, and this is your biggest advantage. Know exactly what you want and create a business to fund it. Have a few contingencies in place so that a bad year won’t impact your progress. You’ll thank yourself for starting now.