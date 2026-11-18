Linta Roofing, a family-owned storm damage roof repair company serving Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand, has given a free roof replacement to Cheyenne, a local from Loris, S.C. whose home had leaked since Hurricane Matthew struck South Carolina in 2016.

The surprise was originally uploaded by Cole Simpson to YouTube. Simpson met Cheyenne when she served his table at the Backstreet Cafe. She works two jobs and has kept up her home alone since her mother, her only parent, died 12 years ago. Over the next three days, Simpson’s team replaced her washer and dryer and restored her yard. While the new appliances went in, Simpson checked the roof and found missing and broken shingles, a soft spot in the decking and a failing ridge line. That’s when he called Linta Roofing.

Cheyenne had spent about a decade patching the storm damage herself, climbing into the attic to seal leaks and setting buckets under the persistent drips. The Linta Roofing team found dozens of small leaks and water stains across the house, so the crew replaced the whole roof in one day, reinforcing the framing, swapping out damaged wood, and finishing with IKO Dynasty shingles in Granite Black.

Read Cheyenne’s full story on the Linta Roofing blog.

The new roof also solved a bigger problem! Cheyenne’s insurer had required a roof replacement she could not afford, so she had lost her homeowners insurance, but with the new roof, she can be insured again.

“Cheyenne spent ten years keeping that house dry with buckets and Flex Seal while working two jobs. When Cole called, there was no question. Our family has been in the roofing trade since 1948, and helping someone get a safe roof and her insurance back is what that history is for,” said Jeffrey Linta II, President of Linta Roofing.

Homeowners who cannot afford a needed roof can look into the SC Safe Home grant program, run by the South Carolina Department of Insurance, which offers grants generally between $4,000 and $7,500 to eligible coastal homeowners. Linta Roofing is a certified SC Safe Home and FORTIFIED roofing contractor and offers a free damage assessment for storm damage roof repair in Myrtle Beach and across the Grand Strand. Linta Roofing inspects storm damage to the same engineering standard insurers use to decide whether a claim is covered.

The full video, “She Lost Her Mom, So We Gave Her the Surprise of Her Life,” is on Cole Simpson’s YouTube channel.

About Linta Roofing

Linta Roofing is a third-generation family business founded by John Linta in 1948, serving the Grand Strand since 1985 and now led by President Jeffrey Linta II. The company covers Horry and Georgetown counties in South Carolina and Brunswick and Columbus counties in North Carolina. Linta Roofing has more than 1,000 five-star Google reviews and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. Learn more at lintaroofing.com.

Media Contact

Linta Roofing

(843) 272-1906

office@lintaroofing.com

lintaroofing.com