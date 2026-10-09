LONGER Begins Shipping ePrint UV Printers to Crowdfunding Backers

The company says the first units are on their way, with remaining crowdfunding orders expected to ship by November.

LONGER has begun shipping its ePrint desktop UV printers to crowdfunding backers, moving the product from development into customer delivery. The company says it has started dispatching units after completing production preparations and arranging its fulfillment process.

As of September 30, LONGER had shipped 30 units. It plans to ship another 300 by October 20 and 500 more by October 30. The company expects to send the remaining crowdfunding orders in November.

Shipments are being prepared in stages. LONGER says the process includes final inspections, protective packaging, logistics coordination and tracking information for customers. Delivery timing may vary as orders leave the facility and move through shipping networks.

For backers who supported ePrint during its development, the first dispatches mark a step toward using the printer in studios, workshops and businesses. The company’s immediate focus is completing the crowdfunding fulfillment phase and keeping customers informed as their orders are sent.

A Desktop Platform With Multiple Printing Options

LONGER introduced ePrint as a desktop printing platform for creators, customization businesses and small-scale manufacturers. Rather than being designed for a single printing method, it is intended to support several workflows from one system.

Alongside UV printing, the platform supports applications associated with direct-to-film (DTF), direct-to-garment (DTG) and UV DTF printing. These methods serve different purposes. UV printing applies ink to an object’s surface and cures it with ultraviolet light. DTF transfers a printed design onto fabric, while DTG prints directly onto garments. UV DTF produces transfers that can be applied to objects that may be difficult to print on directly.

The system’s dual-head configuration and 12-channel ink architecture are designed to accommodate different combinations of color and specialty inks. The specific results users can achieve will depend on the machine’s configuration, ink setup, materials and production workflow.

Bringing several printing options together could be useful for businesses that produce varied products or take on short-run jobs. It may also give creators more ways to test designs without relying on a separate machine for every printing method. However, each process has its own setup requirements, so users will need to match the method to the intended product.

Materials and Potential Uses

LONGER says ePrint can be used with materials including acrylic, wood, metal, ceramic, glass, leather and fabric. Material compatibility can depend on the surface and the chosen printing method, so users may need to prepare or test items before starting a larger production run.

Potential applications include signage, promotional products, personalized gifts, packaging, decorative items, apparel and custom merchandise. A small business, for example, could use different workflows to produce branded goods, personalized products or limited batches for a specific customer.

The range of possible materials may also appeal to creators who work across product categories. Someone making gifts or home décor could want to print on both rigid surfaces and fabric, while a customization business might need to handle varied customer requests. A multi-function platform is intended to offer that flexibility without requiring several dedicated printers.

Still, a machine’s range of supported applications does not mean every material can be handled in the same way. Print quality and production results can depend on surface preparation, ink selection, curing, color management and other workflow details. Users will need to determine which combinations work for their products and output requirements.

What the First Shipments Mean

The start of fulfillment marks a shift for ePrint from a crowdfunding-backed product to a machine being delivered to customers. Crowdfunding gives companies a way to secure early support, but it also means backers must wait while production and delivery arrangements are completed.

For LONGER, the next milestone is completing the planned shipments. Once the crowdfunding orders have been delivered, the company will have an opportunity to support users as they begin working with the platform and to learn how it performs in different studio and business settings.

The first units are now heading to backers, who will use them for a range of creative and commercial projects. Their experience will help show how the platform’s multiple printing options fit into real-world production workflows.





