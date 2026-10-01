Loovies Launches Loovies Styx Following Evaluation Across 15 Nutritional Frameworks

A European nutritional study classifies Loovies Styx as the healthiest snack ever produced at industrial scale — a statistical anomaly of less than one in two million.





NEW YORK / MEXICO CITY — September 4, 2026 — Loovies, a binational U.S.-Mexico food-technology company, today entered the market with the first product from its portfolio: Loovies Styx — a vegetable crisp engineered to address, at the root, one of the most consequential nutritional gaps of our time: American children today consume 61.9% of their daily calories from ultra-processed foods (CDC/NCHS, 2021–2023). The problem does not stop at childhood — the same pattern of deficit and excess extends into adult diets and shapes long-term health outcomes for entire families.

Loovies Styx was designed for the whole family, with children as the entry point — the format they voluntarily choose, delivering nutrition on the scale of a fresh vegetable serving.

A single 22-gram serving is made from 150 grams of whole vegetables and fruit before dehydration. The ingredient list is composed of 14 vegetables, one fruit, less than 7% functional vegetable fibers such as acacia fiber, and — in select flavors — a small quantity of natural flavoring. No refined flour. No oil. No added sugar. No synthetic additives.

A category without precedent

The snack aisle, examined nutritionally, sits entirely on the negative side of the ledger. Industrial crisps are engineered around refined flour, seed oil, and additives calibrated for hyper-palatability. The fast-growing “healthier” category typically replaces one ingredient with a slightly less damaging one, without changing the underlying formula. Both leave the consumer worse off than before eating.

Loovies Styx is engineered to sit on the other side of the line — a crisp whose composition delivers net nutritional gain, not simply reduction of harm.

A statistical anomaly, verified independently

A European nutritional study conducted at UCAM-Catholic University of Murcia (Spain), published in PriMera Scientific Medicine and Public Health in 2026, audited 136,585 packaged food products marketed at global scale. Loovies Styx was the only product to simultaneously earn the highest possible rating across 15 international nutritional classification and regulatory frameworks — including the Nutri-Score front-of-pack system (rated “A”), the NOVA food processing classification (rated Group 1, the strictest scientific standard for unprocessed or minimally processed foods), and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s updated “healthy” nutrient content claim. The probability of any product achieving this combination simultaneously is less than one in two million — a statistical anomaly without precedent in the category.

“Of the 136,585 products we audited, this was the only one to reach the top classification in every framework we applied. It redefines the standard of what a healthy snack can become.” — Prof. Dr. Javier Morán, University Institute of Food and Regulatory Innovation, UCAM (Spain) · Scientific adviser to Loovies

The MomBoard — the founding class of a movement

Loovies Styx was not designed in a laboratory alone. It was designed through 326 formulation iterations across four years, in continuous dialogue with the MomBoard — a global community of mothers who have shaped the product’s name, form, flavors, and ingredients from its earliest days. The women of the MomBoard are the founding class of Loovies. Each is named a Loovies Cofounder — a title that is not honorary, cannot be purchased, and cannot be transferred. It is offered by personal invitation to women who are already the person their circle turns to on nutrition, family health, and raising children with intention.

Every Loovies Cofounder receives:

— Permanent numbered recognition in the company’s founding record — a number she will hold for life, engraved on her personal MomBox and inscribed in the Loovies public archive.

— The MomBox — a physical welcome kit designed as a family heirloom, including her Cofounder certificate, the first collection of Loovies Styx flavors, and the tools to onboard her children.

— Voting rights on future formulations, flavors, and ingredient decisions — the same voice held by the company’s scientific council.

— The Scholarship Nomination for a child of her choice, and three intransferable invitations to hand personally to other mothers she believes belong.

— Priority access on future launches — including joint ventures on products originated by the community itself.

— A seat at the frontier of longevity — private retreats and closed-door convenings around the world, alongside leading researchers at the cutting edge of anti-aging and nutritional science. MomBoard Cofounders sit at the table with the people defining how families live longer.

— Presence in the company’s editorial record — launch campaigns, publications, and the founding book.

“The MomBoard is not a marketing program. It is the real infrastructure of the company,” said Hector M. Sánchez, one of the founders and CEO of Loovies. “We are not selling to mothers — we are building alongside them. Every crisp that leaves our facility carries their fingerprint on it.”

MomBoard Cofounders are the initial distribution channel at launch in Mexico. Access to the MomBoard is by invitation only. A waitlist is open at loovies.com.

How it was built

Loovies Styx was developed across four years and 326 iterations by a multidisciplinary team of food scientists and process engineers distributed across five countries: Mexico, the United States, Canada, Spain, and Switzerland. NutrionIQ — Loovies’ production platform — is powered by EnWave technology, a Canadian food-technology company. The underlying technology is protected by 18 international patents.

What comes next

Loovies is rolling out first in Mexico through the MomBoard program, with U.S. market entry planned for Q1 2027 — timing engineered around the compliance date of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s updated “healthy” nutrient content claim in 2028, a rule finalised in a market where only about 5% of packaged foods currently carry a “healthy” label.

###

ABOUT LOOVIES

Loovies is a binational U.S.-Mexico food-technology company. Its NutrionIQ platform, powered by EnWave technology (Canada), enables the production of snacks composed of whole foods and plant fibers. Loovies Styx is the first product in the company’s portfolio, engineered in partnership with the MomBoard. Learn more at loovies.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Anne Sophie Lecois

Loovies LLC

+33 6 81 67 03 51

aslecois@loovies.com





